Donald Trump Throws Toilet Paper at Hurricane Maria Survivors as He Tours Devastated Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump tossed rolls of toilet paper into a crowd while visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old commander in chief was in Gauynabo, Puerto Rico, visiting hurricane survivors at a church when the moment was captured on camera. He also distributed food products, like brown rice.

Pres. Trump tosses paper towel rolls, distributes other supplies to hurricane victims during his Puerto Rico visit https://t.co/UAjQrpyToV pic.twitter.com/8IAj5F5OKH — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

The video went viral online and drew criticism from social media, with people on Twitter expressing their disbelief and anger.

Did I really just see a video of Donald Trump throwing toilet paper into a crowd in PR ? Like we’re at a basketball game 😑 — yarden. (@jorddeann) October 3, 2017

Just read that Donald Trump threw toilet paper at crowd in Puerto Rico…🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ seriously?#NOTmypresident #idiot #disrespectful — Ally Pineda (@AllyPineda6) October 3, 2017

Donald Trump tells Puerto Ricans they have thrown his budget out of wack while throwing toilet paper at them. But Katrina was worst right? — JoJo (@DomajorReminor) October 3, 2017

Donald Trump is a joke, really that is what u have to say I'm PR — Yams (@james__25) October 3, 2017

Trump also drew criticism for his remarks comparing the death count of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina to the crisis in Puerto Rico following two devastating hurricanes.

“Every death is horrible, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” said Trump, before asking officials at a meeting with local and federal leadership how many have died since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20, leaving millions without homes and electricity.

Trump was seemingly pleased to hear the natural disaster has claimed only 16 lives “versus in the thousands” lost during Katrina, praising the leaders, “you can be proud.”

“You can be very proud of all of your people, all of our people working together,” he said.

In the aftermath of the 2005 hurricane — which made landfall in the U.S. three times — a reported 1,833 people died, according to the Washington Post.

Trump also commented on the amount of financial help the U.S. territory seemed to require from the mainland government, saying, “I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack, because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico, and that’s fine. We’ve saved a lot of lives.”