Hillary Clinton’s Book, CNN, the Oscars and 61 Other Things Donald Trump Has Called ‘Sad’

President Donald Trump isn’t just known for his tweets, but also, his manner of tweeting. He’s got a distinct voice, and favorite words that he loves to sprinkle throughout his 140 characters. The word that’s most synonymous with Trump? The label that’s become his go-to insult?

Sad.

Trump doesn’t hesitate to label something sad. In fact, he says it rather often, in both a serious way (when something actually brings him sorrow) or as an insult (when it’s a synonym for pathetic). By our count, he’s said it 64 times on Twitter alone. These are the people, publications, events and more that have earned the label:

1. Hillary Clinton‘s book, What Happened.

Sanders says how “sad” it is that Hillary Clinton is selling books.

Ha. Stop and think of what Trump will do the minute he is out of office. pic.twitter.com/bG6Rr5Ba3S — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) September 12, 2017

2. The View, particularly Whoopi Goldberg.

The @TheView @ABC, once great when headed by @BarbaraJWalters, is now in total freefall. Whoopi Goldberg is terrible. Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016

3. Conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

Wacko @glennbeck is a sad answer to the @SarahPalinUSA endorsement that Cruz so desperately wanted. Glenn is a failing, crying, lost soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2016

4. His former Republican primary opponent, Jeb Bush.

.@JebBush is a sad case. A total embarrassment to both himself and his family, he just announced he will continue to spend on Trump hit ads! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2016

5. One of Bush’s campaign ads.

In the ridiculous @JebBush ad about me, Jeb is speaking to me during the debate, but doesn't allow my answer, which destroys him – SO SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2015

6. And the fact that Bush didn’t use his last name on his campaign materials.

Jeb Bush never uses his last name on advertising, signage, materials etc. Is he ashamed of the name BUSH? A pretty sad situation. Go Jeb! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

7. Another Republican primary opponent, Ted Cruz.

Ted Cruz should be disqualified from his fraudulent win in Iowa. Weak RNC and Republican leadership probably won't let this happen! Sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2016

8. Cruz and another primary candidate, John Kasich.

Lyin' Ted and Kasich are mathematically dead and totally desperate. Their donors & special interest groups are not happy with them. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2016

9. Yet another primary candidate, Marco Rubio.

"@fairess369: It is a sad commentary little boy Marco Rubio can't win in his home state. Floridians despise him as a opportunist phony." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2016

10. U.S. Senator from Arizona Jeff Flake (who is a Republican).

The Great State of Arizona, where I just had a massive rally (amazing people), has a very weak and ineffective Senator, Jeff Flake. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2016

11. Really, the entire Republican Party.

Because of me, the Republican Party has taken in millions of new voters, a record. If they are not careful, they will all leave. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2016

12. Including the ones who don’t protect him.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

13. And this man, who lit his Republican registration form on fire.

14. Democrats — like Hillary Clinton — got the label too.

Despite spending $500k a day on TV ads alone #CrookedHillary falls flat in nationwide @QuinnipiacPoll. Having ZERO impact. Sad!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

15. He also thinks Clinton “playing the women’s card” is sad.

Crooked Hillary has ZERO leadership ability. As Bernie Sanders says, she has bad judgement. Constantly playing the women's card – it is sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2016

16. As well as her alleged lying at a Democratic primary debate.

Hillary Clinton spokesperson admitted that their was no ISIS video of me. Therefore, Hillary LIED at the debate last night. SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2015

17. And that on a day of national tragedy, Hillary Clinton is answering softball questions about her emails.

Isn't it sad that on a day of national tragedy Hillary Clinton is answering softball questions about her email lies on @CNN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2016

18. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton is also sad, according to Trump.

Even Bill is tired of the lies, SAD! https://t.co/LPk1OkwH9P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

19. Democratic primary candidate for president, Bernie Sanders, in particular, Sanders continuing his campaign.

Sorry folks, but Bernie Sanders is exhausted, just can't go on any longer. He is trying to dismiss the new e-mails and DNC disrespect. SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

20. But one day later, it saddens him to watch Sanders “abandon his revolution.”

Sad to watch Bernie Sanders abandon his revolution. We welcome all voters who want to fix our rigged system and bring back our jobs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

21. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom Trump calls “Pocahontas.”

Pocahontas bombed last night! Sad to watch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

22. Former President Barack Obama.

Sadly, because president Obama has done such a poor job as president, you won't see another black president for generations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2014

23. And what Obama “has done with NASA.”

It is very sad to see what @BarackObama has done with NASA. He has gutted the program and made us dependent on the Russians. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2012

24. Also, when he rejected the Keystone Pipeline proposal.

So sad that Obama rejected Keystone Pipeline. Thousands of jobs, good for the environment, no downside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2015

25. And that he missed the funeral of Justice Antonin Scalia.

I wonder if President Obama would have attended the funeral of Justice Scalia if it were held in a Mosque? Very sad that he did not go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2016

26. Kathleen Sebelius, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Obama administration.

She is so sad and pathetic that I almost feel sorry for Sec.Sebelius. She has done great harm to many people and must be fired. Incompetent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2013

27. And all the Democrats who allegedly tried to bail out insurance companies from Obamacare.

Democrats are trying to bail out insurance companies from disastrous #ObamaCare, and Puerto Rico with your tax dollars. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

28. Then, there’s the media. We know he doesn’t like CNN (and many others).

So sad that @CNN and many others refused to show the massive crowd at the arena yesterday in Oklahoma. Dishonest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2016

29. CNN’s gotten a number of shout-outs, as has the “fake news media.”

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

30. The fake news media has quite a few “sad” mentions.

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

31. So does the “dishonest and distorted” media.

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary – but also at many polling places – SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

32. And USA Today.

Sad case- @USATODAY did article saying I don't pay bills- false, only don't pay when work is shoddy, bad, or not done! They should do same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

33. And the National Review.

National Review is a failing publication that has lost it's way. It's circulation is way down w its influence being at an all time low. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2016

34. And MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Morning Joe's weakness is its low ratings. I don't watch anymore but I heard he went wild against Rudy Giuliani and #2A – sad & irrelevant! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2016

35. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The failing @nytimes does not mention the new @CNN Poll that has me leading Iowa by a massive 13 points – I am at 33%. Maggie Haberman, sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2015

36. The 2012 end of Newsweek‘s print edition.

Newsweek ending print edition–sad. Now my Newsweek covers mean nothing–they lost all credibility. TIME to follow? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

37. Bill Kristol, the editor of The Weekly Standard.

@BillKristol has become a sad case. His magazine is failing badly, probably doesn't have long to go, and his predictions are always wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2015

38. Rolling Stone.

Sad thing is Rolling Stone was (is) a dead magazine with big downward circulation and now, for them at last, people are talking about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2013

39. Of course, Saturday Night Live is also included.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

40. He also thinks it’s sad that 1,4000 Carrier employees lost their jobs.

I am the only one who can fix this. Very sad. Will not happen under my watch! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain https://t.co/8MQ4imuTTi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2016

41. And that his campaign benefits from other candidates leaving the race.

The polls show that I picked up many Jeb Bush supporters. That is how I got to 46%. When others drop out, I will pick up more. Sad but true — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

42. Protesters — and the lack of blaming of them by the media.

Why is it that the horrendous protesters, who scream, curse punch, shut down roads/doors during my RALLIES, are never blamed by media? SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2016

43. The DNC.

The Democratic Convention has paid ZERO respect to the great police and law enforcement professionals of our country. No recognition – SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

44. Syrian refugees.

Europe and the U.S. must immediately stop taking in people from Syria. This will be the destruction of civilization as we know it! So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

45. The death of Arnold Palmer.

Really sad news: The great Arnold Palmer, the "King," has died. There was no-one like him – a true champion! He will be truly missed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2016

46. A bus crash in Tennessee.

Bus crash in Tennessee so sad & so terrible. Condolences to all family members and loved ones. These beautiful children will be remembered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2016

47. The election recount.

Trump is going to be our President. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead." So much time and money will be spent – same result! Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

48. His son, Donald Trump Jr., being accused of colluding with Russia.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

49. Really, all of the Russia collusion accusations.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

50. The removal of Confederate monuments.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

51. That people were injured and one killed in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

52. How Putin “toyed” with Obama about Snowden.

Isn't it sad the way Putin is toying with Obama regarding Snowden. We look weak and pathetic. Could not happen with.a strong leader! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2013

53. Alleged liberal activists who planted angry crowds at town halls of Republican members of Congress.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

54. The Academy Awards (and Obama).

The Oscars are a sad joke, very much like our President. So many things are wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015

55. His nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell.

With the number of tweets sad sack @Rosie has done, she has totally lost control of herself– hopefully not a breakdown. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2011

56. That only 36 percent of people think America’s best days are yet to come.

Sad–only 36% think America's best days are ahead while 49% believe they are in the past http://t.co/xdombsP3 We can & must do better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2012

57. And the number of American people on food stamps.

Sad. Our food stamp rolls now surpass the entire population of Spain http://t.co/pFQ5cnmz We must do better or we will be Greece. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2013

58. That Obama’s popularity was allegedly low while Putin’s was allegedly high.

Putin has become a big hero in Russia with an all time high popularity. Obama, on the other hand, has fallen to his lowest ever numbers. SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2014

59. The end of The Apprentice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

60. The 2013 IRS scandal.

@AndyBarovick Really terrible and a sad day for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2013

61. Alleged election rigging.

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary – but also at many polling places – SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

62. China, Russia, Syria and OPEC laughing at America.

China, OPEC and Russia laugh at us. But now thanks to Obama so does Syria. Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

63. The closure of several Atlantic City casinos.

What is happening in Atlantic City, casino closures, is very sad – but does anybody give me credit for getting out before its demise? Timing — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

64. And finally, the people who accuse Trump of wearing a wig.

Everytime someone tweets that I wear a wig realize to yourself that you are dealing with "them" – just another sad & lonely hater and loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2013

That tweet brought in quite a few Trump insults: Loser, lonely, hater. But first and foremost, as always, is sad.