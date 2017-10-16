Newly Surfaced Video Reveals Donald Trump Boasting About Hiring ‘Beautiful’ Teenage Waitress

A newly uncovered video of Donald Trump from before he was president shows the former businessman bragging about hiring a teenage waitress just “because she was so pretty.”

In the footage unearthed by NowThis, Trump is shown lecturing at a seminar, where a woman in the audience asks him how many jets he owns and how she can apply to be his flight attendant.

Trump invites the woman to join him onstage and as she makes her way toward him — to the sound of catcalls — he says, “I think she’s hired.”

Trump then embraces the woman, puts his arm around her waist and tells her, “You’re hired.”

With the woman still by his side, Trump launches into a story about the teenage waitress he hired for her looks.

Unearthed footage shows Donald Trump squeezing and kissing a woman while talking about offering a job to a 'beautiful' teenager pic.twitter.com/3KqGpj4RPH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2017

“You know, I had a case, it was very interesting. A beautiful girl, who was 17 or 18, applied to be a waitress,” Trump said. “She’s so beautiful, she’s like a world-class beauty.”

“And my people came and she said, ‘Mr. Trump, she has no experience.’ So I interviewed her anyway because she was so pretty. And I said, ‘Let me ask you, do you have any experience?’ She goes, ‘No, sir.’ I said, ‘When can you start?’ ”

After concluding the story, Trump kisses the woman from the audience on the cheek and promises that she can “work on [his] plane anytime.”

Trump tells the crowd that if the woman actually worked on his plane it would be “like a death wish” for him, and goes on to equate his feelings about women to alcohol addiction. “This would be my form of alcoholism,” he said.

The video’s release comes just over a year after Trump’s hot-mic Access Hollywood clip leaked, revealing the then-GOP nominee bragging about sexually assaulting women and “grabbing them by the p—y.”

Since then, more than a dozen women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct, including PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff. Trump has denied all the allegations against him.

Among the accusers is Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant who’s alleged that Trump kissed and grabbed her during a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel a decade ago.

On Sunday, BuzzFeed reported that lawyers for Zervos have subpoenaed Trump’s presidential campaign for “all documents concerning any accusations that were made during Donald J. Trump’s election campaign for president, that he subjected any woman to unwanted sexual touching and/or sexually inappropriate behavior.”