One hit of the space bar was the difference between Donald Trump tagging his daughter Ivanka in a tweet and making an English woman by the same name much more popular on the social media site.

The president-elect, whose inauguration is Friday, tweeted Monday night that CNN was doing a “special report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can’t imagine it will be great!”

He followed that with a modified retweet from a Twitter user named @drgoodspine, who had tagged Trump and @Ivanka, even though the 70-year-old business mogul’s daughter uses the Twitter handle @IvankaTrump.

In his original tweet, @drgoodspine said “@Ivanka Trump is Great a woman with real character and class.” Although Trump changed the “G” in “great” lowercase, he kept @Ivanka as is — and got a response from the unsuspecting woman with that account name.

Ivanka Majic responded to the mistaken tag, “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about # climatechange.”

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Majic, a council worker from Brighton, told Good Morning Britain Tuesday that the mistake was not rare — and she’s been using it to her advantage.

“It’s not a new thing,” she told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over the phone. “I’ve had the @Ivanka handle for a long time, it’s my name. All the way through the election I’ve been tweeted and I did during the election have a Twitter box encouraging people to vote for Hillary [Clinton]. It’s also quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s. So rather than being concerned about the space he puts in his tweets, I’m more concerned about his stance on climate change.”

Majic said that although she’s been met with a “mixed bag” of reactions to the response, she’s not concerned with having a potentially confusing Twitter name.

She said, “If anyone has any ideas for how I can use it for good, I am open to suggestions.”