Donald Trump‘s sudden decision to launch a cruise missile strike on a Syria government air base has divided the country and the world – with some of Trump’s former foes supporting the move and some of his allies opposing the attack.

Before the missile salvo, Hillary Clinton expressed her support for such a move, saying at a New York event on Thursday that the nation should “take out [Syrian President Bashar Assad‘s] air fields” so he can’t “use them to bomb innocent people,” CNN reports.

However, Clinton’s 2016 running mate Tim Kaine split with her, condemning Trump for launching the attack without approval from Congress.

Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities. But the President's failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 7, 2017

Kaine wrote in a tweet on Thursday: “Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities. But the President’s failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful.”

On Thursday night, U.S. warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government air base, marking the first time the nation has directly attacked Assad’s regime in Syria’s six-year civil war, according to CNN. Trump did so without direct authorization of Congress.

Still some of Trump’s fiercest foes are applauding him for the move.

Busy morning discussing military strikes in #Syria. The days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. #SyriaStrikes pic.twitter.com/NARxDQm02z — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 7, 2017

Arizona Sen. John McCain, who has feuded bitterly with Trump in the past, applauded the attack.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action,” he said in a joint statement along with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “For that, he deserves the support of the American people.”

Trump, however, drew quick criticism from Russia, with whom the president has sought closer ties on fighting ISIS in Syria.

Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned Trump’s missile strikes on Syria as illegal, Reuters reports.

“President Putin views the U.S. strikes on Syria as aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law and on a made-up pretext,” Kremlin officials said in a statement.

“This step by Washington will inflict major damage on U.S.-Russia ties.”

Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been one of Trump’s staunchest critics, claimed in a Friday appearance on Good Morning America that Trump’s act was necessary following Tuesday’s chemical attack.

“[Trump’s] not asking for a declaration of war … he was dealing with exigent circumstances,” Rubio said. “And as the commander in chief, not only does he have the right, he has an obligation to act.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed Rubio’s statements, calling the airstrike “appropriate and just.”

"[Trump] was authorized to commit strike… not only does he have right, he has an obligation to act." – @marcorubio to @GStephanopoulos pic.twitter.com/slfg626CTu — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2017

“These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been a supporter of Trump, said that the attack on the Syrian base “sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated,” according to ABC.

This action in Syria was appropriate and just. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/oIlOT65zTC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 7, 2017

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who briefly ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, wrote in a pair of tweets that the latest attack on Syria will do the U.S. no good.

“Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different,” he wrote.

Read Trump’s full remarks on the Syrian missile attack here.