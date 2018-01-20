Donald Trump Responds to Nationwide Protests at Women's March: 'Get Out There Now to Celebrate'

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the numerous Women’s Marches being held nationwide this Saturday — and it’s not what you would expect.

“Beautiful weather all over our great country,” the president wrote on social media Saturday afternoon, adding that it was “a perfect day for all Women to March.”

“Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” he continued, as he chose not to acknowledge the fact that the Women’s March is a protest against his policies, and not a celebration of his claims of “economic success.”

This weekend, hundreds of anniversary marches have been planned on all seven continents to revisit the spirit of protest unleashed one year ago, after millions of women pulled on their pink pussy hats and took to the streets to protest Trump’s inauguration.

However, the president’s comments were significantly more positive than the thoughts he shared about the last year’s Women’s March. During the initial marches — which drew massive crowds — Trump questioned if the protesters had voted in November’s election.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” he wrote. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

Less than two hours later, Trump added a less fiery tweet admitting he acknowledged citizens’ right to protest, a right protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” he wrote.

Last year’s Women’s March was likely the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history, according to the Washington Post.

At the event’s signature march in Washington, D.C., over 500,000 people showed up — including a slew of celebrities like Madonna, Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Judd. The crowd was estimated to be three times larger than Trump’s inauguration. (Even if the President and Sean Spicer disagreed.)