Donald Trump Could Be Forced to Produce Documents Related to His Own Alleged Sexual Assaults on Women

As Hollywood — and America as a whole — remains shaken by the growing allegations of sexual assault against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, the nation has been served a reminder that the president, too, stands accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women.

One of those women, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, is currently suing Donald Trump for defamation after the president claimed that his accusers are all “fame-seeking” liars.

In the latest development in the ongoing case, BuzzFeed reported Sunday that Zervos — who alleges Trump kissed and groped her during a 2007 business meeting in his bungalow at a Beverly Hills hotel — has subpoenaed the president’s campaign for “all documents” related to “any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

Trump has denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations, and his private legal team has fought to dismiss Zervos’ defamation case, arguing that a state lawsuit cannot proceed against a sitting president. In a recent filing, Trump’s attorneys said the lawsuit could “distract a President from his public duties to the detriment of not only the President and his office but also the Nation.”

Lawyers for Zervos, a contestant on Season 5 of Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, entered the subpoena into the court file on Sept. 19. According to NBC News, Zervos’ lawyers and Trump’s campaign have agreed to suspend the subpoena response date until after a motion to dismiss the lawsuit is decided. Zervos’ attorney, Gloria Allred, said Trump and his lawyers “must reply to their filed opposition of his motion to dismiss by Oct 31. The court will schedule a hearing for argument once he files his reply, which means there is no hearing date yet.”

Another of Zervos’ attorneys, Mariann Wang, told CNN that campaign officials have promised the documents would be preserved.

Asked about the subpoena during a press conference at the White House on Monday, Trump dismissed the allegations as “totally disgraceful” and “fake news.”

More than a dozen women, including PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff, have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct since October 2016, when The Washington Post released a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video of Trump bragging about committing sexual assaults.

On the recording, Trump boasted about how he kisses and touches women without their permission — “I don’t even wait,” he said — and claimed he’s able to get away with it due to his celebrity.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. “You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p—y.”

The allegations against Trump have been making headlines again in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, which broke Oct. 5. Weinstein has denied allegations against him but also told The New York Times, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”