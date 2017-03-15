Trump Blasts Snoop Dogg for Parody Music Video – and Says Rapper Would Be in Jail If He’d Done That to Obama

President Donald Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg‘s latest music video — which features a clown lookalike of the commander-in-chief — claiming similar footage featuring former President Barack Obama would result in an “outcry.”

In the expletive-laden video for “Lavender (Nightfall Remix),” the faux Trump is held at gunpoint by the rapper, who then fires the weapon and causes a flag to pop out reading “Bang.”

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @ SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

In other parts of the video, the clown Trump – dubbed Ronald Klump – stands wrapped up in chains. During one scene that mirrors a White House press conference, the ticker reads “The Clown House” and “Ronald Klump Wants to Deport All Doggs.”

Snoop – who is currently starring with Martha Stewart in cooking-meets-talk show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party – has been blasted for leaving his roots in gangsta rap for more mainstream success, including his cameos in pop music such as Katy Perry‘s 2010 hit “California Gurls.”

Sen. Marco Rubio also slammed the music video on Monday, warning it could potentially incite violence against the president.

“Snoop shouldn’t have done that – you know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country so anything like that is really something you should be very careful about,” the Florida senator told TMZ.

Numerous others took to social media to share their anger.

The president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, also criticized Snoop: “Instead of promoting #hate and #violence against #potus45, why not join” National Diversity Coalition For Trump, Trump’s advocacy group for minorities.

“You can be better!” Cohen added.

Piers Morgan was also among those who disapproved, scolding, “Shoot police & murder the President – what happened to the anti-gun message you preached to me, @SnoopDogg?”

Snoop recently spoke to Billboard about the video, saying, “It’s a lot of clown s— going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

He added of the Trump gun scene in particular, “When I be putting s— out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing.”