This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

It took roughly an hour, but Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live in a People’s Court sketch that mocked the president for his legal battles over the immigration ban.

“You understand this is a TV court, right?” cast member Cecily Strong, playing The People’s Court judge Marilyn Milian, said to Baldwin’s Trump.

“That’s okay, I’m a TV president,” Baldwin as Trump said in response.

This week, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S.,” the Associated Press reported. In response to the ruling, Trump tweeted in all-caps: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

On SNL, Baldwin’s Trump tried to persuade the judge that he deserved to win the appeal by calling on Vladimir Putin (played by Beck Bennett) as a character witness. “Vladimir is an amazing person, he knows me better than anyone,” Baldwin’s Trump said. (“He’s my little American Happy Meal,” Bennett’s Putin added.)

Despite all that, it didn’t work. “Let me just say. You’re doing too much. I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me,” Strong’s Milian said.

The Baldwin-hosted episode of SNL was expected to include a variety of Trump-focused sketches, and it didn’t disappoint. The show opened with Melissa McCarthy, once again, playing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Weekend Update included a full compliment of Trump one-liners. Following Baldwin’s turn as the president, a pre-taped sketch featured cast member Leslie Jones trying her hand at Trump as well.