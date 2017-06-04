Donald Trump Gets Slammed for Criticizing London Mayor Just Hours After Terror Attack Leaves 7 Dead

President Donald Trump has lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday, twisting Khan’s response to the tragedy and criticizing “political correctness.”

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump, 70, tweeted.

He added, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!”

The comment came from an interview Khan did with the BBC regarding the police action being taken after the attack.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” the mayor said.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Major figures were quick to back Khan following Trump’s remarks.

British politician David Lammy wrote, “Stop commenting on what has happened in my city. Put your phone down.”

British Parliament member Penny Mordaunt tweeted Khan’s full comments and said he was “right to provide reassurance.”

Here's what @SadiqKhan actually said. He is right to provide reassurance. I'm standing with resilient London & him. pic.twitter.com/FlsP3n41cZ — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) June 4, 2017

Leaders comfort citizens. They work with authorities and other leaders for answers…not yell "WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!" — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 4, 2017

How dare you attack our Mayor. Britain is meant to be your closest ally, but instead you're taking swipes on social media. Ridiculous. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) June 4, 2017

Stop commenting on what has happened in my city. Put your phone down. https://t.co/ubkQ3CMrJ4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 4, 2017

You represent the worst of your country, @SadiqKhan represents some of the best of ours. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) June 4, 2017

We should all express our sympathy and support to the people of London and the officials there. https://t.co/yWGoQk5fcs — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 4, 2017

My god. @POTUS has no idea that the goal of terrorists is to instill a level of fear in the public disproportionate to the actual threat. https://t.co/IgDA4iaEvP — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 4, 2017

In a formal statement posted to Twitter early Sunday morning, Khan condemned the attack and ask that people in London remain vigilant.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“We are all shocked and angry today, but this is our city,” he said. “We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

On Sunday, an aide said the mayor had “more important things to do” than respond to Trump’s tweets.

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city,” the spokesperson said, according to editor Matt Chorley. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police —including armed officers — on the streets.”

We are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017

Sadiq Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to Trump's tweets, says an aide pic.twitter.com/COH4kxikfM — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 4, 2017

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a London terrorist attack Saturday night – less than two weeks after a suicide bombing in Manchester and one day before a charity concert is slated to take place for the victims of that attack.

On Saturday, three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs, Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said in a statement on Sunday.

Armed police responded within eight minutes and shot and killed all three men at Borough Market. The assailants were wearing what appeared to be fake explosive vests, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they had arrested 12 people in connection to the attack.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

In a tweet from Saturday night, Trump offered his support to Britain.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU,” he wrote. “GOD BLESS!”