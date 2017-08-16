Trump Announces He’s Shutting Down Business Advisory Councils After CEOs Resign over Charlottesville Remarks

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will shut down two presidential councils after several business leaders resigned from their positions with the administration following Trump’s lackluster response to the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” the 71-year-old president tweeted.

Trump’s announcement comes one day after news broke that members of the Strategic and Policy Forum decided to disband the group, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Merck CEO Ken Frazier, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Richard Trumka, president of the 12-million-member AFL-CIO labor union, resigned from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council following the president’s remarks blaming “both sides” for the violence at the white supremacist rally. Scott Paul, president of the Alliance of American Manufacturing, also announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Frazier said in a statement announcing his resignation on Monday.

The resignations came after a pre-planned “Unite the Right” rally erupted into violence on Saturday, with white supremacist protesters clashing with counter-protesters who were demonstrating against the event. A 20-year-old man police identified as James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of ramming his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

In the wake of the violence, Trump spoke out against the incident but did not explicitly lay blame on the white supremacists, instead insisting that “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.” After days of backlash, Trump attempted to change his tune earlier this week, specifically naming the hate groups as he condemned racism.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he said.

On Tuesday, however, the president doubled down on his initial statements, blaming anti-racist protesters for the violence and accusing the fictional “alt-left” of contributing to the turmoil, CNN reports.