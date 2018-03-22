President Trump's Rich Pals Ask Him to Set Up Dates with Hope Hicks But He Refuses, New Book Says

Donald Trump is reportedly against playing matchmaker for former communications director Hope Hicks.

According to an excerpt from journalist Ronald Kessler’s upcoming book, The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, which was published by Page Six on Wednesday, Trump has told friends that “billionaires are constantly asking him to fix them up with Hicks,” but the president refuses to do so.

According to the book, Hicks was always “so consumed by her work as communications director and until recently was never seen with a date.”

Hicks, who at 29 became the youngest White House communications director in U.S. history, announced her resignation last month, one day after being interviewed by a House committee about potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. According to The New York Times, Hicks admitted to the House panel that she’d told white lies for her boss.

Prior to her resignation, Hicks was romantically linked to two Trump aids who were ousted from the administration after being accused of violence against women.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that Hicks was involved with former staff secretary Rob Porter while they were both working in the White House. Porter, 40, resigned last month after his two ex-wives went public with abuse allegations, which he strongly denied.

Hicks was also reportedly involved in an on-off relationship with Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, 44, according to Michael Wolff’s exposé Fire and Fury. Lewandowski was charged with battery in March 2016 by Jupiter, Florida police, who said he grabbed reporter Michelle Fields as she tried to ask Trump a question. Although Lewandowsky initially denied touching Fields, he ultimately turned himself in on the misdemeanor charge but was quickly released.



According to a new report from New York magazine, Lewandowski leaked domestic violence allegations against Porter after the Daily Mail story came out.

“[Lewandowski] got wind that she was dating Porter, and he could not handle that,” an anonymous source who worked with Lewandowski told New York magazine. “There were still raw feelings.”

CNN previously reported that Hicks decided to leave her position after Trump “berated” her following her testimony to the House committee last month.

A source also told PEOPLE that Hicks, one of Trump’s closest and most trusted aides, felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to [President Trump] for a long time but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough,” the insider added. “She needed to make a change after everything she has been through.”