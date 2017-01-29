Congressman Working on Release of Muslim Refugees at JFK Says Trump Ban Is ‘Frankly, Quite Disgusting’

Hameed Khalid Darweesh worked as a translator for American troops in Iraq and is “a marked man” in his country for helping the U.S. government, New York congressman Jerrold Nadler tells PEOPLE. “This is a person who risked his life to work with American forces for years,” he says, “and whose life was in danger back home,”

So Darweesh decided to come to America.

After an extensive vetting process, Darweesh was granted a special immigrant visa. On Friday — the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning nationals from Iraq and six other Muslim countries — he, his wife and children flew into New York City’s John F. Kennedy airport.

“They get off the plane, his wife and his kids are OK and he is suddenly marched away and he thinks, ‘What the heck?’ ” Nadler says. “They held him for 19 hours, he was on a chair, he didn’t have any place to sleep, and he was terrified. He thought the United States was a great country and what are they doing?”

After Nadler, N.Y. congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and attorneys for Darweesh spoke to people the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Darweesh was released Saturday afternoon.

At a press conference following his release, Darweesh began to cry as he spoke to reporters, and put his hands behind his back to mime handcuffs,” reports the New York Times.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“What I do for this country? They put the cuffs on,” Mr. Darweesh said. “You know how many soldiers I touch by this hand?”

At the press conference, Nadler called Trump’s order “discriminatory … and frankly quite disgusting.”

As a crowd of protestors swelled at J.F.K. airport, Nadler tells PEOPLE that another detained Iraqi refugee, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, whose wife worked for American forces for years, was enroute to the U.S. to reunite with his wife, who is already in the States.

“These are people who helped our military,” Nadler says. “They certainly are not dangerous.”

He and Velazquez are continuing to work on the release of Alshawi and the 10 other refugees detained at J.F.K., he tells PEOPLE.

Trump’s executive order temporarily bans all citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. It also put a temporary 120-day ban on all refugees entering the country with an indefinite ban placed on refugees from war-torn Syria. The executive order also creates a “religious test” of refugees, giving preferential treatment to Christians and minority religions in Muslim countries over Muslims.

Trump, who said on Saturday that the ban was “not a Muslim ban,” despite campaigning on such a ban and being labelled a “Muslim ban” by his critics, said the order was created to ostensibly protect the United State from foreign-born terrorists in the wake of 9/11.

“We don’t want them here,” Trump said while signing the order at the Pentagon on Friday. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love deeply our people.”

However, the ban does not include any of the countries where the 9/11 terrorists came from — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Lebanon.

“One wonders what basis he chose the countries he chose as opposed to Saudi Arabia or Turkey or Egypt,” says Nadler. “We know terrorists have come from those countries.”

Early Saturday, lawyers representing Darweesh and Alshawi filed a writ of habeas corpus seeking to have their clients released, and a motion for class certification to represent all refugees and immigrants who they said were being unlawfully detained at ports of entry, according to the New York Times.

Betsy Fisher, policy director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, which helped file the complaint, tells PEOPLE that Darweesh has reunited with his family but is not sure where their next stop is.

Fisher is hearing reports of people being denied the ability to board a plane overseas to reunite with their families in the U.S., even if they are legal permanent residents.

“It’s horrifying to see these actions being taken,” she says, “but at the same time there as a lot of campaign rhetoric to let you know that something was coming. In some ways we knew to expect this.”

According to the executive order, some refugees may still be allowed to enter the U.S. on a case-by-case basis as determined by both the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security. It is unclear if the executive order would allow such exceptions for those not seeking refugee status who are still affected by the ban, but a White House source told PEOPLE that some visitors — like Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhardi, who is from Iran — would qualify for a waiver. However, there were no details on what that waiver entails.

In response to the ban, a protest immediately flared up outside J.F.K. airport. Sister protests in support of refugees have also popped up, including a demonstration outside Los Angeles’ L.A.X. airport.