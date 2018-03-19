Donald Trump Presented Cynthia Nixon With Her First Emmy Award and She Wasn't Happy About It

In an odd twist of fate, when Cynthia Nixon won her first Emmy award in 2004, Donald Trump was the presenter.

The actress and Democrat, who Monday announced she’s running for governor of New York, told Variety: “Do I wish I had gotten my Emmy from somebody else? Yes, I do. Absolutely I do. But, it’s not like he picked me. He just passed off the trophy.”

Nixon won the award for her portrayal of attorney Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s Sex and the City.

Back then, Trump was the star of NBC’s hit reality TV show The Apprentice. He, along with Simon Cowell, presented Nixon with her Emmy.

Cynthia Nixon received the Emmy Award in 2004 from Simon Cowell and Donald Trump Vince Bucci/Getty

Nixon would win a second Emmy, two Tony awards and a Grammy while Trump’s television career never garnered him a prestigious Emmy.

Nixon has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s since he won the presidency, and in January told a crowd in New York that the biggest threat to our democracy is Vladimir Putin, Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and Trump’s efforts to protect the Russian president.

“In 2018 each one of us has to do everything we can to reclaim our democracy from foreign and domestic threats,” she said at the Anti-State of the Union event in Manhattan.

“There is no cavalry coming, we are the cavalry,” she said. “Our nation’s core is at stake and that is worth fighting for.”