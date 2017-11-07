Big Rig Antics and Paper Towel Tosses: 11 Photos That Capture President Trump’s Rocky First Year

A "Tone-Deaf" Paper-Towel Toss

The already intense crictism over Trump's response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation in Puerto Rico heightened after his Oct. 3 visit to the U.S. terrority, when he was filmed tossing paper towels to survivors.

By then, many residents had been living for nearly two weeks without electricity, some struggling to find food and clean water. A video capturing the paper-towel toss quickly went viral and Trump's actions were labeled "exceedingly tone-deaf" by The Washington Post and “terrible and abominable" by the mayor of San Juan.

Trump later defended his behavior in an interview with Mike Huckabee, claiming the hurricane victims had asked him to throw the paper towels.

“They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels," Trump said. "And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun. They were having fun."