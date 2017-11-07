Politics
Big Rig Antics and Paper Towel Tosses: 11 Photos That Capture President Trump’s Rocky First Year
It’s been a year since the country hired Donald Trump as its 45th president — and nearly 10 months since he took office. For many, the former reality show star’s first year in the White House has been most noteworthy for its almost endless parade of political gaffes. From leaving the soon-to-be first lady in his dust on Inauguration Day to his “tone-deaf” paper-towel toss in Puerto Rico, here’s a look back at some of President Trump’s most controversial moments — so far.
A First Lady Left Behind
President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, when he failed to escort wife Melania Trump up the White House steps to meet the Obamas.
Town & Country reported at the time that recent presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all waited for their wives to join them before ascending the stairs to greet their predecessors -- making Trump the first leader in modern U.S. history to step out of line.
Cut Down to Size
Trump turned the crowd size at his inauguration into a point of contention in the early days of his presidency -- even personally ordering the National Park Service to come up with proof to support his claims of having the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration."
A side-by-side comparison of official government photos ultimately put the debate to rest, revealing that far more people attended the swearing-in of former President Barack Obama in 2009.
An Awkward Embrace
In January, a little more than three months before Trump's controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey, the two men shared another headline-making moment during a White House reception for law enforcement officers.
Comey, who was then leading an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, was reportedly "disgusted" when Trump pulled him in for a hug at the reception. A friend said the then-FBI director saw it as an intentional attempt to compromise him in public.
Trump's Other Wall Fiasco
Trump faced backlash in January when he boasted about his inauguration crowd size and bashed the press during a speech in front of the sacred Memorial Wall of Agency heroes at CIA headquarters.
His unusually political remarks were widely seen as a display of disrepect to the CIA and its fallen operatives.
Missiles Were Not on the Menu
The president was criticized in February for coordinating his response to North Korea’s missile test in full view of diners on a terrace at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Shake It Off
A photo of Justin Trudeau appearing reluctant to shake Trump's hand went viral after the Canadian prime minister's White House visit in February.
“Justin Trudeau is all of us,” one Trump critic tweeted at the time.
But it was later reported that, rather than depicting disgust on Trudeau's part, the photograph likely just captured the second it took Trudeau to register Trump’s request to shake hands.
Trump (Hearts) Trucks
Trump quickly became fodder for memes when he spent one March afternoon playing in a semi truck at the White House amid a meeting with trucking industry executives. Twitter users had a field day mocking the president's horn-honking photo-op and “I (heart) trucks” button pin.
“WAAAH! THIS WHEEL IS TOO BIG FOR MY TEENY WEENY HANDS," captioned one Twitter user.
Haunted by Hillary Clinton
Even as president, even in the White House, it seems Trump still can't escape Hillary Clinton. Since defeating the former secretary of state in November, Trump has continued to attack Clinton and publicly pressure the FBI to launch an investigation into his 2016 opponent.
In March, a photographer captured this ironic moment when Trump, surprising visitors on a White House tour, made his grand entrance beneath an oversized portrait of Clinton.
Trump and Putin's First Meeting
The Trump campaign's ties to Russia have been the subject of speculation since long before he took office — and now they're the subject of an FBI investigation.
The president's repeated praise of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have raised questions about those ties, and sparked intense interest in any interactions between the two leaders. The world was watching closely when Trump and Putin met for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.
A "Tone-Deaf" Paper-Towel Toss
The already intense crictism over Trump's response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation in Puerto Rico heightened after his Oct. 3 visit to the U.S. terrority, when he was filmed tossing paper towels to survivors.
By then, many residents had been living for nearly two weeks without electricity, some struggling to find food and clean water. A video capturing the paper-towel toss quickly went viral and Trump's actions were labeled "exceedingly tone-deaf" by The Washington Post and “terrible and abominable" by the mayor of San Juan.
Trump later defended his behavior in an interview with Mike Huckabee, claiming the hurricane victims had asked him to throw the paper towels.
“They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels," Trump said. "And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun. They were having fun."
Golfer In Chief
For years, Trump criticized predecessor Barack Obama for golfing on the job. But since taking office, Trump — who regularly visits his golf clubs in New Jersey, Florida and Virginia — has already outpaced Obama in time spent on the green. According to a Politifact tally, Trump has played golf 29 times since his inauguration in January, while Obama had played 22 games at the same point of his presidency.
It's not easy to keep count either. The New York Times reported in February that “the White House goes to considerable lengths to keep Mr. Trump’s golf game away from scrutiny,” which the newspaper said included sequestering reporters to keep them from seeing the president playing golf.
Here's Trump in October, returning to the White House after a golf outing in Virginia.