President Trump, in Awkward Photo-Op with Melania and Panama’s President, Seeks Pat on the Back for Panama Canal

President Donald Trump spent part of his meeting with the president of Panama on Monday praising the construction of the country’s famous canal, which was built by the U.S. more than a century ago.

“We have many things to discuss. We’re going to spend quite a bit of time today,” the president said from the Oval Office, adding, “The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it, right? We did a very good job.”

“Yes. One hundred years ago,” President Juan Carolos Varela responded.

The Panama Canal, which opened in August 1914, is a waterway over the Panama Isthmus that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Trump continued his remarks, noting that “things are going well in Panama.”

“The relationship has been very strong,” he added. “We are developing new things to do and only getting stronger. Also our friendship with [President Varela] is very, very good. So I just want to thank you very much. It is an honor to have you at the White House.”

Valera – who will be in the nation’s capital for four days – was joined by his wife, First Lady Lorena Castillo de Varela, for the trip.

Valera and his wife posed briefly for photos with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the White House’s south diplomatic entrance.