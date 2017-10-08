Trump Is ‘Not At All Surprised’ by Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Harvey Weinstein

President Donald Trump addressed the allegations of sexual harassment made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, ironically on the one year anniversary of the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape of Trump making lewd comments with host Billy Bush that surfaced during last year’s election.

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing to North Carolina for a fundraising event, according to a video released by CNN. “I’m not at all surprised.”

Elizabeth Landers of CNN tweeted that she asked Trump how the allegations against Weinstein differed from his comments on the Access Hollywood tape. He responded, “That’s locker room,” the same brush-off he gave last year by calling the recorded comments “locker room talk.”

On Thursday, The New York Times published a revealing exposé in which eight women, including actress Ashley Judd, spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Weinstein responded to the allegations in the report, saying he was working with a therapist to address his issues head-on. “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he said. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

However, Weinstein’s then-attorney Lisa Bloom said in a statement that Weinstein “denies many of the accusations as patently false” including Judd’s, he still said that he “bear[s] responsibility for my actions” in an interview to The New York Post on Friday. (Bloom resigned from advising Weinstein on Saturday afternoon.)

While he is making some apologies, the Hollywood heavyweight still plans to sue the NYT for $50 million.

Weinstein told the Post he is suing “because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions.”

On Friday, another woman stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of misconduct.

Lauren Sivan told the Huffington Post that Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her at Cafe Socialista, a Cuban-themed club and restaurant that Weinstein was an investor in about a decade ago, when she was a TV anchor.

Sivan claims Weinstein took her to the restaurant’s kitchen, where the Hollywood producer and studio co-chairman proceeded to dismiss two staffers and attempted to kiss her, causing her to pull away and tell him she was in a relationship.

She told the outlet Weinstein answered with, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.” She added Weinstein was blocking her exit through the kitchen, saying she was “trapped by [his] body and was intimidated.”

After the incident, Sivan claimed that Weinstein called her office the next day to tell her he “had a great time last night.” She said he invited her to meet with him again, but she reiterated her earlier statement of being in a relationship and ended the call.

Sivan claims she has had no further contact with Weinstein since the incident. Weinstein has not yet responded to Sivan’s accusations.