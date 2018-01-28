President Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Consider Himself a Feminist: That's 'Going Too Far'

President Donald Trump has claimed that he doesn’t consider himself a feminist but said he has “tremendous respect” for women.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, conducted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday — which is set to air Sunday evening on ITV — the British journalist asked Trump straight-out if he identified as a feminist.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist,” the 71-year-old replied. “I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far.”

He continued, “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I’m happy about that.”

Morgan, 52, shared the “breaking news” on his Twitter page Saturday along with a photo with the president.

Morgan asked Trump if there are things he’s said about women that he regrets now.

“Well, I think we have to evolve. If we don’t evolve, there’s something missing,” he said. “But I have tremendous respect for women. And I think you know that very well because you know me because you’ve spent a long period of time with me. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

In early October 2016, ahead of the presidential election, a now-infamous video showing Trump boasting to Billy Bush in 2005 of sexually assaulting women was released. In it, Trump said that because he’s a star he can “grab them by the pussy.” Days later, Trump denied he ever did those things during the second presidential debate and dismissed the comments as “locker room talk.”

In the weeks that followed, 19 women alleged on the record that Trump had touched, grabbed or kissed them without their permission. Trump has long denied the claims.

Morgan is an old friend of Trump’s, having won the first season of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice — which Trump hosted — in 2008. On Twitter, Morgan shared details of their chat, including a behind-the-scenes video of their sit-down.

Morgan’s talk with Trump will also cover the president retweeting a series of posts by a far-right U.K. group last year, if he received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding and his controversial social media habits.