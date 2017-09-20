Donald Trump Refers to the Nonexistent Country of Nambia and the Tweets Are Practically Writing Themselves

President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the African nation of Namibia as Nambia in a speech on Wednesday — and social media users were quick to pounce on the gaffe.

“Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient,” Trump said at a working luncheon with African leaders. Earlier, he can also be heard mistakenly referring to “Nambia” in his opening remarks.

The White House later clarified in an official transcript that the president was referring to Namibia, a country in southwest Africa, according to The Hill.

Even so, Twitter users were quick to hone in on the error, making jokes and teasing the president for making yet another blunder.

Nambia doesn't exist and already has better health care than we're about to get from Republicans. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 20, 2017

#Nambia is truly beautiful this time of year. Everyone should visit at least once in their lives. Just take Psilocybin to get there. — BikerBecca (@BikerBecca) September 20, 2017

Me: What is #Nambia? Me: Clicks hashtag. Me: godDAMNit — ElegantGoose (@ElegantGoose) September 20, 2017

Covfefe is the unofficial beverage of Nambia. — Resident of Nambia (@BroderickGreer) September 20, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Physically Attacked by Donald Trump – a PEOPLE Writer’s Own Harrowing Story

Trump has often been criticized for his gaffes and misspellings, including time he tweeted the nonsense word “covfefe.”

One Twitter user hearkened back to that much-mocked error, joking that “Covfefe is the unofficial beverage of Nambia.”