Donald Trump Refers to the Nonexistent Country of Nambia and the Tweets Are Practically Writing Themselves

President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the African nation of Namibia as Nambia in a speech on Wednesday — and social media users were quick to pounce on the gaffe.
“Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient,” Trump said at a working luncheon with African leaders. Earlier, he can also be heard mistakenly referring to “Nambia” in his opening remarks.
The White House later clarified in an official transcript that the president was referring to Namibia, a country in southwest Africa, according to The Hill.
Even so, Twitter users were quick to hone in on the error, making jokes and teasing the president for making yet another blunder.
RELATED VIDEO: Physically Attacked by Donald Trump – a PEOPLE Writer’s Own Harrowing Story
Trump has often been criticized for his gaffes and misspellings, including time he tweeted the nonsense word “covfefe.”
One Twitter user hearkened back to that much-mocked error, joking that “Covfefe is the unofficial beverage of Nambia.”