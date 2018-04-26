Donald Trump Gets Defensive When Asked What He Got Melania for Her Birthday: 'I'm Very Busy!'

President Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends on Thursday in honor of wife Melania‘s 48th birthday — and that might be his biggest gift to her for the occasion.

Trump kicked off the interview by explaining, “I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday. So I said, ‘Let’s do it on Melania’s birthday.’ So happy birthday to Melania.”

Asked what he got his wife for her special day, Trump grew defensive, saying, “Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble” before admitting, “Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

“I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers and she did a fantastic job with France,” he said, referring to the state dinner the first lady hosted Tuesday night for French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte.

The interview took a more serious turn when Trump admitted for the first time that his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him in making a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final days before the 2016 election. Daniels has said the deal was sealed to keep her quiet about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied the affair, and also previously denied any involvement with the deal, telling reporters on Air Force One earlier this month that he was not aware of any payment by Cohen to Daniels. Cohen himself has admitted to making the payment, but said he did it out of his own pocket.

On Thursday, however, Trump acknowledged that Cohen “represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. And from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The FBI is reportedly investigating Cohen for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations and raided the attorney’s office and hotel room earlier this month.

Also in the interview, Trump admitted to spending a night in Moscow after previously denying as much to former FBI Director James Comey. Trump accused Comey of lying about the matter in a memo, saying now, “Of course I stayed there.”

“He didn’t write those memos accurately. He put a lot of phony stuff. For instance, I went to Russia for a day or so — a day or two — because I own the Miss Universe Pageant, so I went there to watch it,” Trump said on Fox & Friends.