Donald Trump Accepts Offer to Meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un 'by May'

President Donald Trump will be the first sitting American president in history to meet with a North Korean leader.

The White House and the South Korean national security adviser confirmed the forthcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday evening with press secretary Sarah Sanders releasing the official announcement on Twitter.

“President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain,” the statement said.

South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong told reporters outside of the West Wing on Thursday that a Trump-Kim summit will occur “by May.”

“[Trump] said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” Eui-Young said as reported by TIME.

Kim Jong Un; Donald Trump STR/AFP/Getty; Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The president also confirmed the meeting with the North Korean leader with a tweet of his own.

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!” Trump wrote.

Kim Jong Un’s late father, Kim Jong Il, previously invited Bill Clinton but the 42nd president sent Secretary of State Madeleine Albright for the 2000 meeting instead.