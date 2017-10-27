Donald Trump Accidentally Wished the Wrong Lee Greenwood a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Donald Trump proudly wished Lee Greenwood a happy birthday on Twitter Friday morning — but not that Lee Greenwood.

“Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted at 7:26 a.m. ET.

But the Lee Greenwood he tagged is not a singer — he’s a Washington, D.C. lawyer who has posted critically of Trump and even marched in a January parade protesting the president’s proposed Muslim ban.

Trump eventually realized the error, deleting the tweet and posting a new one to the correct Lee Greenwood at 8:50 a.m.

Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

But by then the social media damage was done.

Trump thanked Singer Lee Greenwood (God Bless The USA) today on Twitter, except it was the wrong "Lee Greenwood" The "Lee Greenwood" he actually thanked is an attorney who marched in the Anti-Muslim Ban Parade.

Mr Trump is intelligent and is a graduate of the Ivy League. pic.twitter.com/OAQ3ggAjBH — Cofefe King of Shade (@PromoteMyCause) October 27, 2017

The funniest things is that @leegreenwood83 seems to be a trump protester. Magic. — Florent Derue (@florentderue) October 27, 2017

This White House operates with such precision that Trump tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood in this post. @leegreenwood83 is a DC lawyer. pic.twitter.com/E142sap4iQ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 27, 2017

What a Trumpian thing to do. Wishing happy birthday to the wrong person on Twitter. To a person who hates him. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 27, 2017

Lee Greenwood the lawyer also got in on the Twitter action Friday morning, replying to a journalist who noted that the president wrongly tweeted to a guy with “146 followers.”

“And I think half of them followed me after the inauguration concert…” the attorney noted dryly. (Lee Greenwood the musician indeed performed at Trump’s inauguration concert.)

And I think half of them followed me after the inauguration concert… — Lee Greenwood (@leegreenwood83) October 27, 2017

Lee Greenwood the lawyer also noted that his mom is among those who feel he should be considered the REAL Lee Greenwood.

My mom is one of them. — Lee Greenwood (@leegreenwood83) October 27, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack



Trump wasn’t the only one who erroneously tweeted to the wrong Lee Greenwood. Fox News did as well, as it was pointed out by other social media users.

Fox News deleted this tweet because, like dummy @realDonaldTrump they tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood. I saved it for them. pic.twitter.com/4XJ8A41yDb — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 27, 2017

In what may be a telling sign, Fox News has now also tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood. https://t.co/XTesiFfXBu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2017

“In what may be a telling sign, Fox News has now also tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood,” wrote one user.

The tweet has since been deleted.