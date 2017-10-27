Donald Trump Accidentally Wished the Wrong Lee Greenwood a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Donald Trump proudly wished Lee Greenwood a happy birthday on Twitter Friday morning — but not that Lee Greenwood.
“Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted at 7:26 a.m. ET.
But the Lee Greenwood he tagged is not a singer — he’s a Washington, D.C. lawyer who has posted critically of Trump and even marched in a January parade protesting the president’s proposed Muslim ban.
Trump eventually realized the error, deleting the tweet and posting a new one to the correct Lee Greenwood at 8:50 a.m.
But by then the social media damage was done.
Lee Greenwood the lawyer also got in on the Twitter action Friday morning, replying to a journalist who noted that the president wrongly tweeted to a guy with “146 followers.”
“And I think half of them followed me after the inauguration concert…” the attorney noted dryly. (Lee Greenwood the musician indeed performed at Trump’s inauguration concert.)
Lee Greenwood the lawyer also noted that his mom is among those who feel he should be considered the REAL Lee Greenwood.
Trump wasn’t the only one who erroneously tweeted to the wrong Lee Greenwood. Fox News did as well, as it was pointed out by other social media users.
“In what may be a telling sign, Fox News has now also tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood,” wrote one user.
The tweet has since been deleted.