Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Insecure' Oprah Winfrey for 60 Minutes Segment on His Presidency

President Donald Trump has again turned to Twitter to attack his critics, this time taking aim at Oprah Winfrey and challenging her to run for office.

The latest social media tirade from the president comes after the 64-year-old TV host appeared on 60 Minutes in a follow-up segment with a diverse group of voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan. After appearing in a discussion for the news show in fall 2017, the 14 pro- and anti-Trump voters met again to see where they stood now.

Winfrey moderated the meeting, asking questions based on recent headlines, including if the president is held to a different standard when it comes to sexual harassment, as well as if Trump has the right temperament to be commander-in-chief.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Trump tweeted on Sunday night. “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Neither CBS nor a rep for Winfrey immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on the president’s tweet.

After her impassioned Golden Globes speech earlier this year — which left fans speculating whether she would run for president — Winfrey has repeatedly said she’s not planning a White House run.

During a recent live-taping of her podcast SuperSoul Sunday, Winfrey was chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda when she confirmed for the first time since the Globes that she has no plans to vie for office. After Miranda stated that he is not going into politics, Winfrey replied, “I’m not either.”

Winfrey has repeatedly denied a desire to get into politics in the past, including saying ahead of the awards that a potential presidential bid is “not something that interests me.”

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me,” the former talk show host told InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown in the cover story for their March Fashion Issue. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Trump was active on Twitter over the weekend, also lashing out at the FBI for not following up on a tip concerning the alleged gunman who killed 17 when he opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” he wrote. “They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”