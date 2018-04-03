Donald Trump Jr. Proudly Accessorized with 'Deplorable' Pin at White House Easter Egg Roll

Donald Trump Jr. once again proved he’s a dedicated “deplorable.”

The eldest son of President Donald Trump attended the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday alongside his estranged wife, Vanessa, and their five children while proudly sporting an American flag button on his lapel emblazoned with the word “deplorable.”

In case the pin escaped most people’s notice, Trump Jr. retweeted a close-up of it to his 2.72 million followers.

. @DonaldJTrumpJr wore a pin to the White House Easter Egg Roll that said "deplorable" on it.https://t.co/mazqFf8rwO pic.twitter.com/nykBr4LI9s — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 2, 2018

Trump’s base embraced the term “deplorables” during the 2016 presidential campaign, after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, said during a Sept. 2016 speech that half of Trump’s supporters fit into a “basket of deplorables.”

Clinton later expressed regret over the remark, clarifying that “it’s deplorable that Trump has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia, and given a national platform to hateful views and voices, including by retweeting fringe bigots with a few dozen followers and spreading their message to 11 million people.”

Donald Trump Jr. wearing his "deplorable" button ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Trump Jr., 40, was all smiles as he stood next to estranged wife Vanessa, also 40, while wearing the pin at the Easter Egg Roll Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Files for Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage

Their joint appearance comes less than three weeks after the former model filed for divorce. The split comes amid speculation that Trump Jr. had an affair with former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day. O’Day and Trump Jr. have yet to confirm or deny the alleged affair.

The president’s eldest son also shared several shots of his family at the Easter Egg Roll, noting that “the kids had a great time with grandpa @realdonaldtrump aka #potus”

Trump Jr. and Vanessa previously spent Easter weekend together at Mar-a-Lago with their five children — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — before flying back to Washington, D.C., on Air Force One together Sunday evening.

A club source previously told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting together in Florida, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”