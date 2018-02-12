Donald Trump Jr. Says His Wife and Children Are Safe After 'Disturbing' White Powder Scare

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Monday afternoon to confirm that his wife, Vanessa, and five young children are safe after the family received a suspicious letter containing a white, powdery substance earlier in the day.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” President Trump’s oldest son tweeted. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr.’s sister Ivanka also tweeted about the incident, writing, “Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”

Vanassa, a former model who was crowned Miss USA in 2004, was reportedly hospitalized on Monday after opening the letter addressed to her husband at their Manhattan apartment, NBC News and other outlets reported.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to PEOPLE that Trump Jr.’s family received a letter containing a powdery substance that was tested and proven to be non-hazardous.

The spokeswoman said three people were taken to a local hospital for observation but could not confirm their names.

According to NBC News, senior law enforcement and city officials said Trump Jr.’s wife was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center “strictly as a precaution.” The outlet also reported that “there is no indication anyone suffered any injuries.”

Law enforcement sources who spoke with the New York Post said Vanessa Trump opened the letter at 10 a.m. at an East 54th Street apartment in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood.

In March 2016, amid President Trump’s campaign, his son Eric also received a threatening letter containing a white powder substance. Eric’s wife, Lara, opened the letter and called the police. The FBI and the NYPD investigated the incident and determined that the white substance was not hazardous.