Donald Trump Jr. and Wife Vanessa Spend Time with Their Kids at Mar-a-Lago After Divorce Filing  

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are focusing on their five children after Vanessa filed for divorce earlier this month after 12 years of marriage. News of their split was soon followed by reports that the president’s eldest son had an affair with former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day.

A Mar-a-Lago club source tells PEOPLE that the estranged couple and their kids — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — are spending time together at the private resort in Florida through Easter.

“There are times that [Trump Jr. and Vanessa] are together with the kids. But more often, each is with some of the kids separately,” the insider says. “I have not seen anything unpleasant at all.”

Trump Jr. came down with his children alone right after the divorce news broke, then Vanessa joined them for the second week of their school spring break.

Another club source tells PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amiably co-parenting. Despite the divorce filing, the family seemed happy, the source says, and Trump Jr. and Vanessa “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa

On Sunday, the divorcing husband and wife were at the club pool together with their kids, all of them in bathing suits.

“Don Jr. and Vanessa were leaning over the wall, just the two of them, talking, while the kids were in the pool,” says an observer.

Photos obtained by TMZ also showed Vanessa lounging on a chair by the pool with her husband nearby. Another shot showed Trump Jr. in the water with one of his children.

A third club source says that Trump Jr. seems to be trying hard to be attentive because “when you screw up, you have to kiss up.”

The president’s eldest son, 40, shared several videos and photos of his children fishing and golfing on his Instagram page. Vanessa also documented her two youngest, Spencer and Chloe, playing in the sand.

“My kids are definitely beach babies!” she captioned the photos.

I’m enjoying the beach with my two youngest Chloe and Spencer ! My kids are definitely beach babies! pic.twitter.com/PZnMlB8Wn4 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 25, 2018

On March 15, Page Six broke the news that Vanessa had filed for divorce from Trump Jr. after more than 12 years of marriage. The outlet was also the first to report on Trump Jr.’s alleged fling with O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in the girl group Danity Kane.

RELATED: Vanessa Trump Discovered ‘Sexy Texts’ from Aubrey O’Day While Donald Jr. Showered: Source

A source who worked with Celebrity Apprentice — where Trump Jr. and O’Day first connected when she was a contestant and he was an adviser on the show — told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. was in the shower and his phone was on the bedside table when “sexy texts” came through from O’Day.

“This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended,” said the source.

Although the couple went through a rocky time after Vanessa uncovered the alleged affair, a source tells PEOPLE that “everything seemed to be patched after that as Vanessa had more kids afterwards.”

But of all the stresses that reportedly pulled at Vanessa and Trump Jr.’s marriage — from his racy tweets to a former model, to the alleged affair with O’Day, to his cheapskate approach to Vanessa’s spending — friends told PEOPLE in last week’s new issue that the strain between husband and wife was nothing new.

The couple had been living “separate lives” for a while, says a source who socializes with them. “Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started, they weren’t good and their marriage was strained.”