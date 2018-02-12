Donald Trump Jr.’s Family Receives White Powder in the Mail; Wife Vanessa Reportedly Hospitalized

President Trump’s daughter-in-law was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution on Monday after she was exposed to a white, powdery substance when she opened a suspicious letter addressed to her husband, Donald Trump Jr., several news outlets are reporting.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to PEOPLE that Trump Jr.’s family received a letter containing a powdery substance that was tested and proven to be non-hazardous.

The spokeswoman said three people were taken to a local hospital for observation but could not confirm their names.

NBC News reported that, according to senior law enforcement and city officials, Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center “strictly as a precaution” after a suspicious letter containing an unidentified substance was sent to the couple’s apartment in Manhattan.

NBC News said the letter was addressed to Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana. The outlet also reported that “there is no indication anyone suffered any injuries.”

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with the New York Post, Vanessa Trump opened the letter at 10 a.m. at an East 54th Street apartment in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood.

In March 2016, amid President Trump’s campaign, his son Eric also received a threatening letter containing a white powder substance. Eric’s wife, Lara, opened the letter and called the police. The FBI and the NYPD investigated the incident and determined that the white substance was not hazardous.