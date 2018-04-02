Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa returned North from spring break in Florida together after she filed for divorce last month.

The estranged couple and their five children — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — flew back to Washington, D.C., from Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One Sunday evening, according to a White House press pool report. They then all left Andrews Air Force Base in a car together.

Also returning to the capital on the flight were President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron; Melania’s mother; President Trump’s daughter Tiffany; and President Trump’s son Eric with his wife Lara and their son, Eric Jr.

A Mar-a-Lago club source previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and Vanessa were spending time together at the private Florida club over their kids’ spring break despite the divorce filing and reports that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in the girl group Danity Kane.

“There are times that [Trump Jr. and Vanessa] are together with the kids. But more often, each is with some of the kids separately,” the insider said. “I have not seen anything unpleasant at all.”

Another club source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting. Despite the divorce filing, the family seemed happy, the source said, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

Trump Jr. documented his kids’ Easter activities at Mar-a-Lago on Instagram, including an aggressive egg hunt for daughter Kai, which resulted in her winning the golden egg but also coming away with a grass stain on her white dress.

“Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport😂😂😂 No more nice dresses if there’s competition involved,” he wrote alongside a series of shots of Kai.

The holiday festivities continued for Trump Jr. and his kids at the White House Monday, where they were greeted with Easter baskets and decorations.

The president’s eldest son captioned an Instagram post, “Special thanks to the incredible team @trumpwashingtondc for the amazing welcome, the decorations, and EVEN MORE CANDY AND CHOCOLATES for the kids… btw you’re all fired,” adding a disclaimer that he was just joking.

Another photo showed three of his kids posing with a costumed bunny ahead of the traditional Easter egg roll, but Trump Jr.’s youngest daughter Chloe wasn’t a fan.

“Chloe is missing because she’s apparently petrified of big bunnies and we found her hiding under a table to avoid any possible confrontation see next pic,” he explained.