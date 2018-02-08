Don Jr. Roasted for Hawking Trump-Brand Valentine’s Day Gifts: These Are 'Grounds for Divorce'

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Donald Trump, Jr. attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll at The White House on April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage,)
Tierney McAfee
February 08, 2018 05:28 PM

Is there anything more romantic than a teddy bear in a bathrobe sitting on an airplane?

Donald Trump Jr. thinks not.

President Trump’s oldest son is being dragged on social media after he tried to hawk Trump-brand merchandise from his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“When roses just won’t cut it…#ValentinesDay,” Trump Jr. tweeted, sharing a photo of a stuffed bear posing with a bathrobe and plane emblazoned with Trump’s name. 

Trump Jr. also linked to the website for the Trump Organization’s official Trump Store, which currently advertises on its homepage “Gifts we love for Valentine’s Day.”

Twitter was not impressed, to say the least.

“For those of you looking to get divorced this Valentine’s Day,” quipped one tweeter.

“I would be HIGHLY upset to receive this for Valentines Day,” another commenter wrote. “Valentine’s Day is not the day to buy a stuffed bear dressed in a trump robe sitting on a plane.”

“No, honey, just no,” a critic scolded Trump Jr. “No one wants to see this teddy bear, legs agape, with a Trump plane suggestively placed between its legs.”

