Don Jr. Roasted for Hawking Trump-Brand Valentine’s Day Gifts: These Are 'Grounds for Divorce'

Is there anything more romantic than a teddy bear in a bathrobe sitting on an airplane?

Donald Trump Jr. thinks not.

President Trump’s oldest son is being dragged on social media after he tried to hawk Trump-brand merchandise from his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“When roses just won’t cut it…#ValentinesDay,” Trump Jr. tweeted, sharing a photo of a stuffed bear posing with a bathrobe and plane emblazoned with Trump’s name.

Trump Jr. also linked to the website for the Trump Organization’s official Trump Store, which currently advertises on its homepage “Gifts we love for Valentine’s Day.”

Twitter was not impressed, to say the least.

When roses won't cut it, buy your intimate partner… a bear in a bathrobe sitting on an airplane? https://t.co/yUD989s4pd — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 8, 2018

And if you pay the bear $130,000 it won't talk about what you did to it. — Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) February 7, 2018

I see your Bear in a Bathrobe Straddling an Airplane and raise you a Bunny in a Sequined Vest Holding a Can of Enchilada Sauce #WhenRosesJustDontCutIt #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/XCPJFaM5eo — Jenn Hoppe (@beanthere) February 8, 2018

Isn't it illegal to use your position to boost business sales? — Giuseppe (@sep1289) February 7, 2018

All the taste and class we've come to expect from the Trump brand. — Spike-X (@SpikeEcks) February 8, 2018

I would be HIGHLY upset to receive this for Valentines Day💯 Valentine’s Day is not the day to buy a stuffed bear dressed in a trump robe sitting on a plane🤔Now how is a bear on a plane romantic 🤔don’t buy this unless you are buying your special person a plane💯😒🙄 — Jen (@jrt80) February 8, 2018

A teddy bear* in a bathrobe spread eagle on a toy airplane with your father’s name on it?!?! 🤢 Jesus, God, just no. Roses are fine. Thanks! *Likely both made in China — Kimber (@ShePersisted421) February 8, 2018

Is that a bear in a Trump robe riding a Trump plane? What in the actual eff? That says Valentine's Day to you? That explains a lot. There is no love in it. — Katie Mahoney (@kmahoney534) February 8, 2018

Nothing says 'please divorce me' like giving your loved one a trump spa teddy bear for valentine's Day. — Jane Reed (@kaslina) February 8, 2018

I don't know one woman that would be happy to get this as a present. In fact, this cheaply over-sea made bear would be grounds for divorce. #TrumpProductsAreUnAmerican — 🌸 LuLu 🌸 (@LaciLou77) February 7, 2018

for those of you looking to get divorced this Valentine's day — Michael Edge (@_Michael_Edge_) February 7, 2018

No, honey, just no. No one wants to see this teddy bear, legs agape, with a Trump plane suggestively placed between its legs. No thanks. pic.twitter.com/oFrbAT1VON — Eleni Stanitsa (@the_geeky_greek) February 8, 2018

“For those of you looking to get divorced this Valentine’s Day,” quipped one tweeter.

“I would be HIGHLY upset to receive this for Valentines Day,” another commenter wrote. “Valentine’s Day is not the day to buy a stuffed bear dressed in a trump robe sitting on a plane.”

“No, honey, just no,” a critic scolded Trump Jr. “No one wants to see this teddy bear, legs agape, with a Trump plane suggestively placed between its legs.”