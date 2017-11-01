Donald Trump Jr. Takes Away Half of Daughter’s Halloween Candy to ‘Teach Her About Socialism’

Donald Trump Jr. said he was going to take away his daughter’s Halloween candy to “teach her about socialism” — and Twitter was not amused.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism,” the president’s eldest son tweeted on Tuesday along with a photo of his daughter dressed as a police officer and holding a bucket of sweets.

The tweet was immediately met with backlash, with many social media users taking issue with Trump Jr.’s analogy.

“You teach her about nepotism and fraud everyday,” singer John Legend responded. “I guess it’s good to teach socialism to mix it up.”

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling also took a dig at the Trump family.

“Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she’s smarter than all the other kids,” the author tweeted, referencing how President Trump got his start in the real estate business with a substantial loan from his wealthy father.

Calm down everyone. He's only joking.

Comedian Ricky Gervais added, “Calm down everyone. He’s only joking. He’d never really teach her that sharing is a good thing.”

Many Twitter users pointed out that the candy was given to Chloe for free in the first place.

Trump Jr. also kept his Halloween costume in the family, going as his father. His get-up consisted of a mask featuring the president’s face as well as a red, white and blue onesie.

“Taking it to the next level #merica #maga #halloween #costume #nyc #kids #trump,” he captioned an Instagram post showing off his look while posing with his children.

After trick-or-treating in New York City, the kids had full tummies of candy and were ready to say goodnight.

“Kids had a great time and ate way too much candy,” he shared. “Now it’s time for bed. #halloween #candy #kids #bedtime.”