‘Shh Don’t Tell’ Mom: Donald Trump Jr. Catches and Releases Sharks with His Kids in Florida

Donald Trump Jr. spent this past weekend catching and releasing blacktip sharks in Palm Beach, Florida, with his sons, Donnie and Spencer.

“This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days… Shhh don’t tell her. #parentgoals 😂, ” the president’s oldest son wrote on Instagram. Trump Jr. has three other children with wife and model Vanessa Haydon.

The boys posed on the beach with one of the sharks they caught and released.

“This is one of half dozen Blacktip sharks (ALL CATCH AND RELEASE) we had on, 2 of which were attacked by a huge hammerhead (800+ pounds) all right off the beach. Insane day on the water,” he said in his caption.

An avid hunter and fisher, Trump Jr. has come under fire for hunting images in the past. In 2012, photos surfaced from a trip to Zimbabwe, first published on Hunting Legends, where Trump Jr. and brother Eric Trump posed alongside animal carcasses. One image featured Trump Jr. holding a tail severed from an elephant.

“If the young Trumps are looking for a thrill, perhaps they should consider skydiving, bungee jumping, or even following in their anti-hunting father’s footsteps and taking down competing businesses—not wild animals,” a spokeswoman for PETA told New York Daily News at the time.