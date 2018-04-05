Donald Trump Jr. Once Lamented It Was 'Hell' to Visit Playboy Mansion with Pregnant Wife Vanessa

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t enjoy visiting the Playboy Mansion with his now-estranged wife Vanessa while she was pregnant with their first child — and wasn’t afraid to admit it on air.

In a 2007 interview with the The Adam Carolla Show that took place live from the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Trump Jr. didn’t mince words when he described the “hell” he was in — even as Vanessa, who was five months pregnant at the time, was nearby.

“Can you believe the hell I’m going through?” Trump Jr. said during the interview, which was preserved via the Internet Archive and initially unearthed by the Huffington Post. “I’m at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn’t get worse than that, does it?”

“Now I love my wife, but that is rough,” he continued, before acknowledging that he was “going to pay for these statements later on tonight. I’m going to pay.”

During the interview, Trump Jr. also shot down the idea of having a “natural water birth” at the Playboy Mansion’s grotto, although he admitted it would make for a “great story” if the couple had a boy.

“I don’t know that I wanna do that,” he said.

“If it’s a girl, I don’t know that I want her birthed at the grotto,” he added. “I don’t know what’s in those grottos.”

About four months after the interview, Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa — who filed for divorce last month — welcomed their first of five children, daughter Kai Madison, now 10.

In the interview, Trump Jr. was also asked whether he always planned to follow in his father’s footsteps, “meaning become a billionaire and bone hot chicks.”

“I think the answer to that is an obvious yes,” Trump Jr. responded, before quickly joking that, “No, I wanted to go to work in a coal mine.”

Vanessa’s recent divorce filing comes amid reports that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in girl group Danity Kane.

Even so, Vanessa and Trump Jr. put on a united front while spending time together at Mar-a-Lago and the White House recently alongside their five children: Kai Madison, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Mar-a-Lago club sources previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and Vanessa were spending time together at Mar-a-Lago over their kids’ spring break. One source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

The pair also celebrated Easter together with the kids at Mar-a-Lago, before the estranged couple and their kids flew back to Washington, D.C. together on Air Force One that evening, before attending the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Trump Jr. proudly sported a “deplorable” pin for the event, and the couple were all smiles as they watched their children play.