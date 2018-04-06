Donald Trump Jr. Highlights His 'Legit Mullet' with Throwback Pic: 'I Think I Pulled It Off Well'

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t the only family member to have a highly scrutinized hairstyle.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump‘s eldest son, 40, made headlines when he posted a photo of himself to Instagram Stories from the barbershop chair, joking that it was “Time to chop the mullet off #haircut.”

Days later, with the story still getting traction, Trump Jr. called out the media on his Instagram — saying that it “must have been a slow news weekend.”

“I made a joke about cutting my mullet as it had been a while and there’s full articles on the psychology involved,” he wrote on Tuesday. “It’s a haircut people. I literally did nothing more than cut it a bit not even a new style… which I likely need more than the cut.”

On Thursday, Trump Jr. took it to the next level, sharing a throwback photo of himself and his “legit mullet” from decades past.

“Here you go folks. While my haircut/mullet joke somehow made national news this week here’s a legit #throwback #mullet pic,” he wrote. “I think I pull it off well, though my attempts to revive the look in 20 teens has fallen flat. That is some serious #80s / #90s #flow. #yourewelcome #tbt #throwbackthursday.”

His mullet aside, a lot more about Trump Jr. has been grabbing headlines these days.

His wife Vanessa filed for divorce last month, amid reports that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day — a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in girl group Danity Kane.

Despite their estrangement, the couple remain dedicated to raising their five children together — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

They even put on a united front while spending time together as a family over spring break at Mar-a-Lago, club sources previously told PEOPLE. One insider said the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

The estranged couple and their kids then flew back to Washington, D.C., from Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One on Easter Sunday evening. They then all left Andrews Air Force Base in a car together.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll the following day, Vanessa and Trump Jr. were all smiles as they watched their children play. Trump Jr. also shared multiple Instagram photos of the event, and proudly sported a “deplorable” pin on his lapel for the festivities.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, a 2007 interview Trump Jr. gave on The Adam Carolla Show resurfaced — and made headlines of its own.

In the chat — which took place live from the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles — Trump Jr. didn’t mince words when he described the “hell” of visiting the Playboy Mansion while his pregnant wife, who was expecting their first child at the time, was with him.

“Can you believe the hell I’m going through?” Trump Jr. said during the interview, which was preserved via the Internet Archive and initially unearthed by the Huffington Post. “I’m at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn’t get worse than that, does it?”

“Now I love my wife, but that is rough,” he continued, before acknowledging that he was “going to pay for these statements later on tonight. I’m going to pay.”