Donald Trump Jr. Is Giving Up Secret Service Protection in Exchange for More Privacy: Report

Donald Trump Jr. is electing to no longer receive Secret Service protection for the sake of his personal privacy, according to the New York Times.

A senior administration official told the Times that the New York-based Donald Jr. ceased receiving protection as of last week, though it remained unclear whether his wife and five children also gave up their details. As for the 39-year-old Donald Jr. — who is tangled in the various federal investigations into the Trump team’s dealings with Russia — the Times explains that the president’s eldest son is “an avid camper and hunter [and] was said to be seeking more privacy than he can expect with a contingent of agents accompanying him everywhere.”

In addition, Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is also no longer receiving protection, an administration official briefed on the matter told the Times.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service told PEOPLE that they could not confirm or deny who receives their protection in order to “ensure their safety and security.”

According to the Times, the Secret Service is required to protect the immediate family of the president – unless the agency is specifically told not to. Conway was temporarily receiving protection because of threats she’d received in the early days of the Trump administration. The threat assessment has reportedly since changed.

There has been much debate over the strain placed on the Secret Service while covering the large Trump family – and Trump Tower in New York City.

Earlier this year, reports that 100 Secret Service agents would be accompanying Donald Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and their families on a personal ski trip to Aspen ignited backlash over the expenditure of taxpayer dollars.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

A Secret Service source told PEOPLE at the time that a total of 100 Secret Service personnel to staff the trip is “reasonable,” given that each of the President’s children plus their spouses and children have security details that must be manned in three daily shifts to provide 24-hour security.

The agency itself would not confirm or deny the number of agents assigned to the Trump children in Aspen.