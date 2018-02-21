'Tone-Deaf?' Donald Trump Jr. Says He Likes India's Poor Because They 'Smile'

Donald Trump Jr. is being criticized as tone-deaf after he praised the “smiles” of India’s poorest citizens during his controversial visit to the country to promote his family’s real estate projects.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son told India’s CNBC affiliate in New Delhi on Tuesday, “There is something about the Indian people that is unique here to other parts of the emerging world.”

“You go through a town, and I don’t mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor, and there is still a smile on a face … It’s a different spirit that you don’t see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn,” Trump Jr. said.

On social media, critics called Trump Jr.’s remarks an “international embarrassment” and as “tone-deaf” as Marie Antoinette’s infamous “Let them eat cake” comment.

"You go through a town…. you can see the poorest of the poor and there's still a smile on their face." Donald Trump Jr. arrives in India on a week-long visit to help attract buyers for his family's luxury apartments. pic.twitter.com/wPHyBQpwi7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2018

Still flabbergasted by this https://t.co/uDWLUOQXxO — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 20, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. loves it when poor people smile. Grumpy poor people are not aesthetically pleasing. It's a real problem for him. — Susan Hasler (@SusanHasler) February 21, 2018

It's easier to feel okay about doing nothing when the impoverished smile at you… shame on you, @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/Q64orkZzsa — Juliette (@juliettewithher) February 21, 2018

Nothing like "happy smiling" poor people to ease a rich person's conscience for exploiting them. Trump is so disappointed in America's poor who refuse to smile at him while he's oppressing them that he ordered Trump Jr. to bring back some of the happy smiling ones from India. — Political Discord (@PoliticalDiscor) February 21, 2018

What a disgusting individual. This apple didn't fall far from the tree. Donald Trump Jr. says he likes India's poor people because they 'smile' https://t.co/ZFKbQHWPki — Nancy Alberici (@AlbericiNancy) February 21, 2018

Trump Jr.’s “unofficial” visit to India — which will also include a foreign policy speech about Indo-Pacific relations alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday — has been called a conflict of interest by critics.

As The Washington Post noted, the president did not divest himself of his businesses when he took office, instead turning over the day-to-day operations of his company to sons Don Jr. and Eric, who have no official role in their father’s administration.

Eric Trump told the Post last year that “the company and policy and government are completely separated. We have built an unbelievable wall in between the two.”

But ethics experts — including Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, and Jordan Libowitz, the communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — say Trump Jr’s India trip is exploiting the presidency.

More exploitation of the presidency: Selling access to Trump's son, who "runs" dad’s phony trust. As part of this marketing blitz, imaginary foreign policy expert Don Jr. will speak about foreign policy at an event where India's Prime Minister is speaking. https://t.co/HLAKJz6xKC — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 20, 2018

Libowitz told the Post: “Trump’s company is literally selling access to the president’s son overseas. For many people wanting to impact American policy in the region, the cost of a condo is a small price to pay to lobby one of the people closest to the president, far away from watchful eyes.”

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. nevertheless insisted that his father’s presidency is hurting rather than helping The Trump Organization’s ability to move property in India, which he described as an important market for the global company.

“Few years ago, I said it would become our largest (market) because I really believed in the market… I think it will continue to be the same when I am able to get back in the market and focus on the business side, on new deals again in the future, once my father is out of office,” Trump Jr. told CNBC-TV18, according to Reuters.

He added that when critics say The Trump Organization is “profiteering from the presidency and all this nonsense” they’re forgetting about “the opportunity cost of the deals that we were not able to do.”

“It’s sort of a shame. Because we put on all these impositions on ourselves and essentially got no credit for actually doing that … for doing the right thing,” he added.

Even Reuters pointed out that Trump Jr.’s comments “appeared aimed at blunting criticism that there could be possible conflict of interest in pushing the Trump brand name.”