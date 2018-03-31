Donald Trump Jr. Hits the Gym and 'Cuts Off the Mullet' 2 Weeks After Divorce News

Donald Trump Jr. took some time out of his post-divorce news Mar-a-Lago stay to concentrate on himself.

While enjoying his time at the private Florida resort — where a Mar-a-Lago club source previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa were spending time together alongside their five children — the president’s eldest son, 40, worked on his physique before deciding it was time to say goodbye to his “mullet.”

“Nothing like #crossfit in 100% humidity,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself soaked in sweat on Saturday morning. “Hit it hard today.”

Hours later, he shared that it was “time to chop the mullet off.”

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Although Vanessa filed for divorce earlier this month, the pair remain dedicated to raising their five children together — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

The Mar-a-Lago club source added that while the pair were mostly spending time with the kids “separately” during their Florida trip, “there are times that [Trump Jr. and Vanessa] are together with the kids.”

“I have not seen anything unpleasant at all,” the insider added.

Another club source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amiably co-parenting and that Trump Jr. and Vanessa had been seen “smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

Shortly after Page Six broke the news that Vanessa had filed for divorce from Trump Jr. after more than 12 years of marriage, the outlet reported that Trump Jr. had allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in the girl group Danity Kane.

A source who worked with Celebrity Apprentice, previously told PEOPLE that “the affair ended” after Vanessa discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair while her husband was in the shower.

Although O’Day, 34, has not commented on the alleged affair, in a clip from the show, the singer confessed that “Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time. And also I have a very big crush on him, so I don’t want to disappoint him.”