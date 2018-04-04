Newly Single Donald Trump Jr. Posts Another Gym Selfie and Says He Stays Fit to 'Kick Ass at Life'

Donald Trump Jr. is once again documenting his gym time with a selfie — this time with his 10-year-old daughter Kai Madison — after his wife Vanessa filed for divorce last month.

The president’s eldest son, 40, hit the gym Tuesday for “Father daughter workout time.”

“Kai getting after it today at the gym with dad. Not sure how many more years I’ll be able to keep up,”‘ he captioned the mirror shot, adding the hashtags #kids, #workout, #fatherdaughter and #daddysgirl.

In response to a commenter, Trump Jr. also explained why he is so dedicated to the gym: “I stay fit to kick ass at life. Me working out is nothing new.”

While spending time at Mar-a-Lago in Florida over the holiday weekend, Trump Jr. also shared a workout photo on his Instagram story.

“Nothing like #crossfit in 100% humidity,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself soaked in sweat on Saturday morning. “Hit it hard today.”

He also shared an image of himself getting his signature”mullet” cut off.

Although Vanessa filed for divorce last month, the couple remain dedicated to raising their five children together — Kai Madison, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Mar-a-Lago club sources previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and Vanessa were spending time together at the private Florida club over their kids’ spring break — despite reports that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in the girl group Danity Kane.

One source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

Trump Jr. also documented his kids’ Easter activities at Mar-a-Lago on Instagram, including an aggressive egg hunt for daughter Kai, which resulted in her winning the golden egg but also coming away with a grass stain on her white dress.

“Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport😂😂😂 No more nice dresses if there’s competition involved,” he wrote alongside a series of shots of Kai.

The estranged couple and their kids then flew back to Washington, D.C., from Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One Sunday evening. They then all left Andrews Air Force Base in a car together.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Vanessa and Trump Jr. were all smiles as they watched their children play. Trump Jr. also shared multiple Instagram photos of the event, and proudly sported a “deplorable” pin on his lapel for the festivities.