Donald Trump Jr. Hits the Golf Course in Florida with Kids After Split Announcement

Donald Trump Jr. is enjoying some quality time with his children amid the news that he and his wife Vanessa are divorcing.

The 40-year-old son of President Donald Trump flew to his father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to relax with his children. Trump Jr. and the former model, both 40, share five children together — sons Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5, and daughters Kai, 10, and Chloe, 3.

On Sunday, Trump Jr. shared a video of his 3-year-old daughter practicing her swing at Trump International Golf Club.

“Chloe getting after it @trumpgolfpalmbeach,” he captioned the video.

“She’s going to be a great player one day… also as cute as it gets. 😂,” he added.

Hours earlier, Trump Jr. shared a rowdy video of his children wrestling on a golf course, when they were supposed to be playing a friendly game of soccer together.

“Hey guys, I thought were were playing soccer!” Trump Jr. can be heard saying in the background of the video. “You guys are animals! Animals!”

“Trump family soccer/wrestling. I’m not sure what happened but this degenerated very quickly. That said they’re getting a workout at the start of their Spring Break so I guess it could be worse. 😂” he captioned the video.

The couple announced their separation on Thursday after more than 12 years of marriage. The pair wed on Nov. 12, 2005, at Mar-a-Lago.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” Trump Jr. and Vanessa said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

PEOPLE confirmed that Vanessa filed the documents late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to court records. Page Six, who first reported the news, said she filed for an uncontested proceeding.

The filing came after a day of speculation that the couple was headed for divorce, according to an earlier Page Six report from Wednesday.

A source who sometimes socializes with the couple told PEOPLE just prior to the filling: “I heard for a while they have been living separate lives… Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started they weren’t good and their marriage was strained.”

But another source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE of the split, “This is surprising news. They always seemed very cute together, and were a really fun couple.”

Earlier in the weekend, Trump Jr. seemed in good spirits as he and daughter Kai smiled in a happy selfie, with the dad writing the pair was having a “date night.”

“Great father-daughter time,” he added.