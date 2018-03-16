The Trump Divorce: Were There Clues of Trouble Right on Don Jr’s and Vanessa’s Social Media?

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump announced their intention to divorce on Thursday — but did their social media activity previously offer clues to their marital strife?

News that their marriage was in trouble only surfaced this week, with the divorce announcement coming just one day after the New York Post first reported on their difficulties. While the news came as a surprise to many, some wonder if there were signs of doom already evident on their social media account.

Take a look at some of their posts to investigate.

Not all evidence is available for public viewing: Vanessa’s Twitter is public, but her Instagram is private. Donald Jr., on the other hand, has public Instagram and Twitter accounts (the latter of which has landed him at the center of several controversies). The couple has tweeted about or to one another in the past, but not as frequently in recent months.

The last time Vanessa tweeted something featuring her husband was in June 2017, sharing a family photo on her father-in-law’s birthday.

Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump we hope you have an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/WtwkLCx8nH — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2017

The last time she retweeted one of her husband’s posts was in April 2017, a video of two of their children playing a game.

This is too cute but may not end well!!! She doesn't like to lose.😂 pic.twitter.com/MKFku3JwUJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2017

And last year on Valentine’s Day, Vanessa retweeted Don Jr.’s joking tweet about his preparations for the holiday.

Anyone think @MrsVanessaTrump will buy it if I tell her I did this all by myself for her #valentines day? 😂👌#romance pic.twitter.com/KOnsoF1R8T — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2017

Meanwhile, his last tweet about Vanessa came last month, in the aftermath of an envelope containing white powder arriving at their home. Vanessa briefly went to the hospital as a precaution, but her husband confirmed she was unharmed.

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Going back a few months, the couple appears in each other’s social media posts more often. They had a family weekend with Don Jr.’s brother Eric and wife Lara in October at Trump Winery in Virginia.

In September, they had a family camping weekend.

And in June, they celebrated daughter Chloe’s birthday.

Back in February of 2017, the couple were still going on date nights — to see Fifty Shades Darker.

.@MrsVanessaTrump took/dragged me to see the new 50 shades movie and I am the only guy in an otherwise packed theater. #bonuspoints — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2017

More recently, while Don Jr. still frequently shares photos of his kids on Instagram, the last photo he posted with Vanessa in it was last month — a family shot to wish son Donald Trump III a happy 9th birthday.

Vanessa was also seen on Don Jr.’s Instagram in December 2017, when he shared a photo of the couple with all five of their children on Christmas.

A few days prior, he shared a photo of the family at Disney World.

Before that, Vanessa made an appearance in November 2017 — a throwback to Election Day 2016.

The last photo of Vanessa before the #TBT showed her with one of their five children, playing checkers.

However, he noted with a laugh emoji that, “wife not happy wth this pic for the record.”

Don Jr. and Vanessa confirmed their divorce in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the couple said in a statement. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”