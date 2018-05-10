Donald Trump Jr. Is Reportedly Dating Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Divorce from Vanessa

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly moving on from his estranged wife, Vanessa — with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, a co-host of The Five, have been dating for a few weeks, Page Six reported Thursday, citing multiple sources.

The news comes two months after Vanessa filed for divorce from Trump Jr., with whom she shares five children, after 12 years of marriage.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” one source told Page Six. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Reps at Fox News and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to Page Six, the pair were seen arriving together at a party in New York City on Sunday evening for President Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. After the party, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle left together and went to a late dinner at Harry Cipriani restaurant on Fifth Avenue.

Guilfoyle, 49, a former San Francisco and L.A. prosecutor, was married to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years before they split in 2005.

The Fox News host is a Trump supporter who consistently backs the president and his family on her show. Guilfoyle revealed last May that she was in talks with the Trump administration about becoming the White House press secretary following Sean Spicer’s departure. The plan apparently fell through because Guilfoyle was under a “long-term” contract with Fox News.