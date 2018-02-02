Internet Declares Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Dank' Error 'One of the Best Typos of Our Time'

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a typo Friday that could not have been better designed to go viral online.

Criticizing the media for its coverage of the GOP memo on the FBI written by Rep. Devin Nunes, the younger Trump attempted to refer to the Washington Post slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” mangling it in two ways.

First, he called it a byline — actually, the word for the author’s name on a piece — and then he mistyped darkness.

Apparently the press only likes their information "leaked" from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress… I think it will be tough for them to sell their "democracy dies in dankness" byline with this kind of logic. https://t.co/fXHv0UjLtX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

Dankness, which used to refer to cold and damp places, was later adopted by pot smokers to describe high-quality marijuana and then became an ironic term for viral jokes online that are past their prime. In 2016, “dank memes” about the presidential candidates became something of a cottage industry, adding another layer to the weirdness of Trump Jr.’s tweet.

“Ha just noticed the spelling. Honestly, if you’re going to make a typo that’s a good one. #dankness,” he tweeted later.

By then, the internet had already taken off:

Ah, you think dankness is your ally? You merely adopted the dank. I was born in it, molded by it. https://t.co/ypbOpeBuM0 — Brian Park (@TheBrianPark) February 1, 2018

"Dankness" is an interesting autocorrect DTJ has on his phone https://t.co/n8a7B9xqtm — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 1, 2018

The thing is democracy is probably no match for dankness https://t.co/rztcMZZYr1 — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@sara_bee) February 1, 2018

Have never heard "Democracy dies in dankness" before. https://t.co/zngm0Lp7A7 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 1, 2018

The fact that @DonaldJTrumpJr’s phone autocorrected darkness to *dankness* is literally everything we need to know 😂 https://t.co/khEaMuQydw — ashley (@ashleyruuu) February 1, 2018

"Democracy dies in dankness" is one of the best typos of our time. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) February 1, 2018

Terrifying implications of the coordinated attack to discredit this investigation aside, ‘dankness’ might be my favorite spelling error ever. https://t.co/Q6S9wC7gkr — Jimmy Dahman (@JDahmanIII) February 1, 2018

Donald Trump Jr just tweeted the word "dankness". — Selim Bradley 🇫🇷🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@SelimSeesYou) February 1, 2018

Darkness + Swamp = Dankness. — matt dooley (@mdooley) February 1, 2018

Donald Trump Jr is dankness — WalkTheTalk (@hereforthewords) February 1, 2018

Democracy dies in dankness- Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/zsdEIiOFJC — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) February 1, 2018

Donald Jr. ,,,, thank you for this recognition 😭 pic.twitter.com/76yoSPsj3F — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 1, 2018

democracy dies in DANKNESS, hell ya

👌🌲🔥☁️ https://t.co/Bl4E66HcxZ — Bob Al-Greene (@BobAlGreene) February 1, 2018

extremely carl-from-lenny-and-carl voice: but moe! the dank! the dank! pic.twitter.com/mZhiTLvc75 — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) February 1, 2018

I just don’t understand why Trump is so mad at the FBI? Must have something to do with dankness. pic.twitter.com/sISYZbrUvv — Molly Jong-Fast🦈 (@MollyJongFast) February 1, 2018

"Democracy dies in dankness," that's gotta be a Swamp reference, lol https://t.co/P3rLEj2kbv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 1, 2018

The first son’s latest typo had numerous users noting that perhaps his references was some kind of “darkness” and “swamp” mashup.

“Darkness + Swamp = Dankness” tweeted one user.

Donald Trump Jr. social media posts have made headlines before, notably with his Halloween candy math lesson and cookie cake trolling.