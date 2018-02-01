Donald Trump Jr. and Chelsea Clinton Share a Rare Warm Moment on Twitter

Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr. may not agree on much, but they did manage to find some common ground on Twitter this week.

Trump’s oldest son expressed his gratitude to Clinton on Thursday, one day after she defended Donald and Melania Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, from a Twitter troll.

After comedian Zack Bornstein joked in a since-deleted tweet that the first lady’s special guest at the State of the Union, 12-year-old Preston Sharp, had been “recast as Barron,” Clinton fired back: “Whatever our politics, I hope we can agree to both leave 11-year old private citizen Barron Trump alone and celebrate 12-year old Preston Sharp for his work to honor the graves of every military veteran.”

“On this we agree,” Trump Jr. wrote in response to Clinton’s tweet. “Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time the former first daughter has stood up for Trump’s youngest son — nor the first time a member of the Trump family has thanked her for it.

In August, Clinton railed against the Daily Caller after it published a story ridiculing Barron’s casual fashion choices. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she tweeted.

Mrs. Trump thanked Clinton in a tweet at the time, writing: “Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.”