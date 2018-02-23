From Awkward Holiday Tweets to Cringey Typos: See Donald Trump's Jr.'s Most Head-Scratching Moments

HIS 'DANK' TYPO

A tendency toward typos seems to run in the family. His father's administration has gained a reputation for its frequent typos, and Trump Jr. himself joined the ranks on Feb. 1, 2018, when he tweeted a slam at The Washington Post. "Apparently the press only likes their information 'leaked' from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress…," he wrote, without a mistake in sight — before getting to the second half of the tweet. "I think it will be tough for them to sell their 'democracy dies in dankness' byline with this kind of logic." Not only did he misspell darkness (for the record, R and N are nowhere near one another on the keyboard), he also misused the word byline — which is actually the word for an author's name on an article.