From Awkward Holiday Tweets to Cringey Typos: See Donald Trump's Jr.'s Most Head-Scratching Moments
The eldest Trump child may not be an official part of his father’s administration, but that hasn’t stopped his mishaps (and potential legal issues) from making headlines
HIS "UNOFFICIAL" INDIA VISIT
Donald Trump's eldest son was in India this month to unofficially promote the Trump family real estate business he now runs with younger brother Eric. While Trump Jr. initially rubbed elbows with Indian real estate developers, the latter half of his trip took a turn for the political when he gave a speech that appeared to touch on foreign policy alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considering the fact that Trump Jr. has no official government post, the move quickly drew criticism and questions of possible ethical violations. Just hours before he was set to take the stage, event organizers changed the title of Trump's speech from "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation" to the softer, less politically charged "Fireside Chat with Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization," according to CNN.
HIS 'SMILE' COMMENTS DURING HIS INDIA TRIP
Trump Jr.'s trip to India had already gotten off to a controversial start with his comments about India's poorest citizens. “You go through a town, and I don’t mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor, and there is still a smile on a face," he told a CNBC affiliate located in New Delhi. "It’s a different spirit that you don’t see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn.” On social media, critics called him "tone-deaf" and compared his comments to Marie Antoinette's iconic phrase: "Let them eat cake."
HIS TWEETS ABOUT ADAM RIPPON
Olympic figure skater Rippon captured the hearts of millions of Americans with his quick wit and graceful skating during the PyeongChang Games. Trump Jr., however, was not charmed by Rippon, who is openly gay and has criticized Vice President Mike Pence for his anti-LGBT positions during and before the Olympics. In response to a comment from Rippon in which he said that he didn't “want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence," Trump Jr. replied: “Really? Then perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once???” (Pence actually had mentioned Rippon, tweeting at him in the days before the opening ceremony.) Trump Jr.'s tweet gained some famous critics, including Mindy Project writer Ike Barinholtz, who responded, "Nothing more patriotic than taunting a US Olympic athlete during the Olympics."
HIS VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT IDEAS
When you're a Trump, you never miss an opportunity to promote Trump products — even on the most romantic of holidays. A week ahead of Valentine's Day, Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of a teddy bear, wearing a Trump-branded robe, sitting on top of a Trump-branded miniature airplane. Alongside it, he wrote, "When roses just won't cut it…#ValentinesDay," sharing a link to the Trump online store. The social media backlash was quick, with one user writing, "Nothing says 'please divorce me' like giving your loved one a Trump spa teddy bear for Valentine's Day."
HIS 'DANK' TYPO
A tendency toward typos seems to run in the family. His father's administration has gained a reputation for its frequent typos, and Trump Jr. himself joined the ranks on Feb. 1, 2018, when he tweeted a slam at The Washington Post. "Apparently the press only likes their information 'leaked' from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress…," he wrote, without a mistake in sight — before getting to the second half of the tweet. "I think it will be tough for them to sell their 'democracy dies in dankness' byline with this kind of logic." Not only did he misspell darkness (for the record, R and N are nowhere near one another on the keyboard), he also misused the word byline — which is actually the word for an author's name on an article.
HIS HALLOWEEN "LESSON"
Halloween isn't all fun and sweets in the Trump house. The day after the holiday, Trump Jr. tweeted out a picture of his daughter Chloe holding her bucket of candy, a wide-eyed, forlorn expression on her face. He captioned the photo: “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism." Once again, Twitter wasn't having it. Even John Legend chimed in to respond to the tweet: “You teach her about nepotism and fraud everyday,” he said. “I guess it’s good to teach socialism to mix it up.”
HIS RUSSIA MEETING
Despite all the tweets and typos, nothing Trump Jr. has done has made more headlines than his emails — and subsequent meeting — with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during the 2016 election. Veselnitskaya, who has alleged connections to the Kremlin, reportedly offered Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and brother-in-law Jared Kushner damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The meeting took place in June 2016, according to The New York Times, and was planned in a series of emails that Trump himself later shared on his Twitter account. The initial email to Trump Jr. said that the information Veselnitskaya had “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” according to the Times. The candidate's eldest son then responded, "If it’s what you say I love it."
AND HIS RUSSIAN MEETING (AGAIN)
Trump Jr. later said on Twitter that the meeting "went nowhere," but that he "had to listen." The fallout from the public revelation of the meeting and emails thrust Trump Jr. into the forefront of the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election. “In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity on July 11, 2017. President Trump also defended him, saying his namesake is a "good boy" and that "nothing happened with the meeting."
HIS CRITICISM OF LONDON'S MAYOR — HOURS AFTER A TERROR ATTACK
Timing is everything, and in Trump Jr.'s criticism of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, just hours after a terror attack occurred outside London's Houses of Parliament, many on Twitter thought the president's son majorly missed the mark. “You have to be kidding me?!” Trump Jr. wrote in a tweet accompanied by a September 2016 article from the British newspaper The Independent with the headline: "Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." Trump Jr.'s tweet took Khan's comments out of context: He meant that being prepared for a potential attack is "part and parcel of living in a big city."
