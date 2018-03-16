Donald Trump Jr. Shares Bedtime Cuddles with His Daughter in Wake of Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of a private moment with one of his five children just hours after the news that he and his wife, Vanessa, were getting divorced.

The 40-year-old businessman shared a selfie with his 3-year-old daughter Chloe Sophia on Thursday night after his wife officially filed for divorce after more than 12 years of marriage.

Trump Jr. shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face. #bedtime#daddysgirl #cuddle.”

He and Vanessa also share daughter Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5.

PEOPLE confirmed Vanessa filed for divorce late Thursday in the Manhattan Supreme Court. Page Six, who first reported the news, said she filed for an uncontested proceeding — meaning there are no disagreements between two spouses over any divorce-related issues like finances or child custody.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” Trump Jr. and Vanessa said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Donald Trump Jr. with his wife, Vanessa, and their children at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at Barclays Center in 2014

The filing comes after a day of speculation that the couple was headed toward divorce, according to an earlier Page Six report from Wednesday.

The couple married on Nov. 12, 2005, at President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida — the exact location where he married his third wife, Melania, in January of that same year.

A source who sometimes socializes with the couple told PEOPLE just prior to the filling: “I heard for a while they have been living separate lives… Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started they weren’t good and their marriage was strained.”

But another source close to the Trump family tells PEOPLE of the split, “This is surprising news. They always seemed very cute together, and were a really fun couple.”