Donald Trump Jr.'s Alleged Ex-Mistress Posts Sexy Easter Photo as He Celebrates with His Kids

Donald Trump Jr. and his alleged former mistress Aubrey O’Day celebrated Easter in two very different ways.

Showing off some skin, the former Danity Kane singer — who reportedly had an affair with Trump Jr. in 2011 after the pair met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice — shared a sexy photo of herself posing alongside a collection of easter eggs arranged in a heart while wearing a revealing white leotard and a pair of bunny ears.

“egg hunt. #happyeaster,” the 34-year-old captioned the saucy snap.

Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

Meanwhile Donald Trump’s eldest son, 40, spent his Easter Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, where a source previously told PEOPLE he was also joined by his estranged wife Vanessa, who filed for divorce from Trump Jr. last month, and their five children — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport😂😂😂 No more nice dresses if there’s competition involved,” he wrote alongside a series of shots of his daughter Kai.

“She found the golden egg getting aggressive and literally sliding through the thick shrubbery to beat out the others in her age group. Good thing she’s not competitive,” he added.

Trump Jr. also shared a video of his children putting together their “annual Easter Bunny” cakes on Saturday.

“Time for our annual Easter Bunny Cake making tradition. This is great till they start eating it. Once the sugar kicks in I’m in trouble till it wears off and they pass out😂😴😂. Kai wanted to play golf and Donnie is sick of his old man taking pics but one day he will be glad I made the effort. (It may just take a decade or three😂),” he captioned the video.

Despite Vanessa’s decision to file for divorce, a Mar-a-Lago club source previously told PEOPLE they had “not seen anything unpleasant all all” between the two parents as they spent time with the kids both “separately” and “together” during the Florida trip.

Another club source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting and that Trump Jr. and Vanessa had been seen “smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Reports of Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with O’Day began circulating shortly after Page Six broke the news that Vanessa had filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

A source who worked with Celebrity Apprentice, previously told PEOPLE that “the affair ended” after Vanessa discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair while her husband was in the shower.

While O’Day has not commented on the alleged affair, during a clip from Celebrity Apprentice, the singer wasn’t shy about discussing her feelings for Trump Jr as she confessed that “Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot. He’s done this for a very long time. And also I have a very big crush on him, so I don’t want to disappoint him.”