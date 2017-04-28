Donald Trump on Being President: ‘I Thought It Would be Easier’

Who knew being the leader of the free world would be so much work?

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump looked back on his first 100 days in office with a bit of nostalgia for his past life.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump said. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Trump also remarked on having less privacy now than he did in his “old life,” saying, “You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The commander-in-chief expressed a longing for a simple task he used to partake in often, but no longer does.

“I like to drive,” he added. “I can’t drive anymore.”