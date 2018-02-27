See Donald Trump's Less-Than-Brave Moments After Boasting He'd Run Into Parkland School Without Gun

After President Donald Trump claimed he would have rushed into the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, even if he wasn’t armed, the internet was quick to remind him of the numerous times when he was anything but brave.

Speaking to a group of governors at the White House on Monday morning, Trump condemned the lack of action by sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to the school.

“You don’t know until you’re tested, but I think I — I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the president asserted. “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too … But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”

Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg/Getty

Celebrities and social media users were quick to raise an eyebrow at his bold statement — and swiftly pointed out all the times he was less than heroic.

Read on for a sampling of his less-than-courageous moments:

Bone Spurs Kept Him Out of the Vietnam War

As the Washington Post pointed out, Trump has faced significant criticism for receiving five deferments that kept him out of the Vietnam War — including one for bone spurs. However, the bone spurs did not appear to prevent him from playing multiple sports at the time, including football, tennis and golf.

Meanwhile, Trump told Howard Stern in 1997 that avoiding STDs was his “personal Vietnam.”

“It’s amazing, I can’t even believe it. I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole world, it is a dangerous world out there. It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave solider,” he said at the time.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert was one of several celebrities who brought up the president’s notorious bone spurs after the president’s comments on Monday.

“There’s a lot in there that I doubt, but the part I really don’t believe is that he can run,” Colbert said on his show Monday evening “Sir, we already know how you react to combat situations. You got five deferments from Vietnam. What are you going to do, run in there and stab them with your bone spurs?”

Other critics, including Bette Midler, also called out Trump’s avoidance of serving in the Vietnam War.

“Trump said today that he’d have run into that school even if he wasn’t armed. Really? With his bone spurs?” the actress tweeted. “A fart in his general direction.”

Trump said today that he’d have run into that school even if he wasn't armed. Really? With his bone spurs? A fart in his general direction. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2018

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump said, according to The Associated Press. I believe you, Captain Bone Spurs & I really believe that due to an unexpected write-in vote, I'll win an Oscar this Sunday. #ItsFunToPretend — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Trump wouldn't run into Vietnam WITH a weapon during the war, but sure man. Do go on… https://t.co/LXdqCeEvI2 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 26, 2018

The president who did NOT run toward the sound of the guns in Vietnam 50 years ago, now labels an officer with a handgun a "coward" for not running toward the sound of an AR15. Trump is by far the most cowardly president in history. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 23, 2018

RELATED: Stoneman Douglas Students Make Emotional Return to School for Orientation as Classes Resume Wednesday

Trump Ducks Away from Man Who Rushes Stage During Rally

Trump was visibly shaken during a March 2016 campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, when a man allegedly moved toward the stage. Trump ducked and grabbed the podium before Secret Service agents rushed to surround him.

“This is Trump in the face of danger not very brave, I say,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the famous video to mock the president.

I'm sorry, could you repeat that part about going after the gunman ? Donald Trump attack in Dayton Ohio https://t.co/5g74XWULfh via @YouTube — Donald Stockman (@PolarBearPhilly) February 27, 2018

This is Trump in the face of danger not very brave, I say. Donald Trump attack in Dayton Ohio https://t.co/gFyxZH42oW via @YouTube — Melvin Jackson (@Melvinjackone) February 27, 2018

He Thinks Blood Is ‘Disgusting’

Trump also admitted during a 2008 interview with Howard Stern that he’s “not good for medical. In other words, if you cut your finger and there’s blood pouring out, I’m gone.”

The former reality star also told Stern about the time an elderly man who “a lot of people didn’t like” was badly injured after a fall during a Red Cross charity ball at his Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“So what happens is, this guy falls off right on his face, hits his head and I thought he died,” Trump said. “And you know what I did? I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s disgusting, and I turned away. I couldn’t, you know — he was right in front of me. I turned away, I didn’t want to touch him.”

“He’s bleeding all over the place, I felt terrible, you know,” he continued. “Beautiful marble floor, it didn’t look so good. It changed color, it became very red, and you have this poor guy, 80 years old, laying on the floor, unconscious, and all of the rich people are turning away, ‘Oh my god, this is terrible, this is disgusting,’ and, you know, they’re turning away, nobody wants to help the guy, and his wife is screaming, she sitting right next to him and she’s screaming.”

Who knew he can run? This from the guy who saw an 80 yr old fall on the floor at Mar-a-Lago and bleed on the tiles. Trump’s response: disgusting. — Ellen Stratton (@EllenEps727) February 27, 2018

This from a man who allowed an elderly guest to bleed out from a fall at Mar a Lago. Trump worried about his marble floors, said the blood was 'disgusting'. So…sure. — CHURCHLADY320 (@CHURCHLADY320) February 26, 2018

Trump had an elderly Mar a Lago member fall off a stage and had to turn because of the blood. He would never go into an active shooter situation — Mike In Fla (@mikeinflorduh) February 26, 2018

He Keeps the Umbrella for Himself

Social media was quick to point out that last month the president was photographed holding a black umbrella to protect himself from wind and rain while entering Air Force One. Meanwhile, his 11-year-old son Barron and wife Melania got soaked.

“The guy who won’t take a raindrop for his own kid is going to take a bullet for someone else’s kid?” quipped one Twitter user.

The guy who won't take a raindrop for his own kid is going to take a bullet for someone else's kid? pic.twitter.com/JFyeRj0KT8 — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) February 26, 2018

Classic behavior of the type of person that would rush in to a school to stop a mass shooter. https://t.co/mi428pIcL9 — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) February 27, 2018

Sums things up pic.twitter.com/rJMLzdQ2Ml — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2018

That Time He Was Spooked by a Bald Eagle

There was also the incident ahead of the presidential election when Trump posed with a 27-year-old American bald eagle named Uncle Sam for a TIME cover story. However, the business mogul went viral for being spooked and backing away when the bird extended its wings.

Seth MacFarlane was among those who tweeted the GIF in response to Trump’s comments about the school shooting.

Trump: “I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." pic.twitter.com/sJshZ4rN94 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 26, 2018

Trump on the Parkland school shooting: "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." Excuse me Mr. "President" but you practically ran from a bird… not to mention you were too afraid to fight in Vietnam so you got a doctor to claim you had bone spurs. pic.twitter.com/pP3v6SPnJo — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 26, 2018

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also poked fun at the clip.

“Yo, when Trump ran for president that was the first time he ran in his entire life! Come on, man. You’re telling me this guy,” Noah said, pointing to the viral clip, “is brave enough to run into a school shooting? This guy? Really?”