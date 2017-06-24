Donald Trump Rally Video Accidentally Proclaims He’s ‘Putting Our Minors Back to Work’ 

Attention all unemployed minors: Jobs are coming!

Donald Trump, 71, delivered a speech at a rally on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, promising new jobs and support for our veterans.

But the president’s message was slightly skewed in a video promotion for the rally that Trump himself posted on Facebook later in the day.

The video’s creator seems to have fallen victim to a classic case of homophone confusion, writing that the White House is “putting our minors back to work” — referring to underage citizens as opposed to the coal miners Trump has championed throughout his campaign and presidency.

The gaff did not go unnoticed on Social Media, where Trump supporters and detractors joked about the typo. Facebook user Steve Robbins commented, “

“This is absolutely hysterical!!” wrote Ivelisse Berio LeBeau. “Yes, let’s put kids back to work, who cares about child labor laws!”

Trump supporter Kim Rubin commented, “Whoever is writing your copy needs to learn to spell! ‘MINORS’ are children; ‘MINERS’ mine coal. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a Trump fan, but that doesn’t mean I give glaring mistakes a pass!”

Ironically, minor miners were common in the early years of the 20th century, when children were preferred to do the work due to their small stature and ability to fit in spaces adults could not. One of the first child labor laws for the mines was passed in 1885, which required boys to be at least 12 to work in the coal breakers.

“We have eliminated restrictions on the production of American energy,” Trump said at the rally. “We have ended the war on clean, beautiful coal. And we are putting our miners back to work.”