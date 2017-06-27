All the Times Donald Trump Has Called the Media ‘Fake News’ on Twitter

Donald Trump only began tweeting the term “fake news” at the tail end of last year, but the President of the United States has turned it into one of his most popular social media phrases. Since that first instance, Trump has tweeted about “fake news” 53 times — often claiming prominent, legitimate media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN as “fake news.”

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election,” Trump wrote in February, in reference to negative responses to his travel ban. “Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

As a term, “fake news” was initially used to describe stories that were complete fabrications. But, as noted by Samantha Bee on last week’s episode of Full Frontal, that has changed. “One day, ‘fake news’ meant a deliberate hoax, the next it meant an erroneous prediction,” she said. The host referred to the words “fake news” as it is used in the zeitgeist as “useless now.”

On the heels of President Trump going on a Twitter spree early Tuesday about CNN being “fake news” after the network was forced to retract a story about a Trump associate’s ties to Russia, here’s a round-up of every time the president has tweeted about “fake news.”

Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue – FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2016

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

much worse – just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

'16 Fake News Stories Reporters Have Run Since Trump Won' https://t.co/0dHld5kiVc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying "Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14." We spoke at length yesterday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

While on FAKE NEWS @CNN, Bernie Sanders was cut off for using the term fake news to describe the network. They said technical difficulties! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017

The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General E. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

The Fake News media is officially out of control. They will do or say anything in order to get attention – never been a time like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Wow,the Fake News media did everything in its power to make the Republican Healthcare victory look as bad as possible.Far better than Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

Why is it that the Fake News rarely reports Ocare is on its last legs and that insurance companies are fleeing for their lives? It's dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration – but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false – Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time – had nothing to do with my decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

….it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

