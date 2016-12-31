Donald Trump Wishes His ‘Many Enemies’ a Happy New Year

So much for turning a new leaf in the New Year.

Donald Trump took to his favorite social media site — Twitter — on New Year’s Eve on Saturday with a message for the “many” people who dislike him.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Trump, 70, tweeted.

This is hardly the first time that Trump has sent out bizarre well-wishes to his “enemies” on important days. The businessman famously sent “best wishes” to everyone — “including the haters and losers” on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks back in 2013.

As Inauguration Day draws near, Trump has taken to Twitter several times to slam his critics. He recently took aim at President Barack Obama, condemning the president for saying he could have beaten Trump in a race for a third term.

Trump tweeted: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, Ocare, etc.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”

Trump later told pool reporters that he and Obama spoke about the incident, and were on good terms.

“We had a very, very good talk,” he said. “Our staffs have been getting along very well and I’m getting along very well with him, other than a couple of statements that I responded to and we talked about it and smiled about it and nobody is ever going to know because we are never going to be going against each other.”